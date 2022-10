Live Score IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022, Perth: IND Lose Rohit, Kohli Joins Rahul

LIVE SCORE IND VS SA T20 World Cup 2022 And Latest Match Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India will be up against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in Perth. This is a crucial game in the context of the semifinal. A win for India will take them through to the top 4 while if South Africa managed to beat India, that will end Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semis.

South Africa will need a win in this game because a loss would mean that they will have to beat Pakistan and given how unpredictable the Men in Green are, South Africa would not want to put themselves in such a position.

As for this match, it will be between a strong Indian batting comprising Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and a lethal Proteas bowling lineup of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks