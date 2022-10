LIVE Score IND vs UAE Women T20, Asia Cup 2022: UAE Lose 3 Early Wicket In Chase Of 179 Runs

Live India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Latest Match Updates:

India scored a total of 178 runs with the loss of five wickets despite a bad start. Deepti Sharma (64) and Jemimah Rodrigues (75) played brilliantly to take India to a big total.

Earlier, India women have a bad start to the match as Richa Ghosh went back into the hut in the very first over of the match. The Smriti Mandhana-led side then lost two more wickets in the first powerplay. However, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues rebuilt India’s innings with sublime batting. Deepti Sharma went back into the hut for 64 runs.

The Indian women’s cricket team have won their first two matches in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 and will look to continue their good run of form as they take on the United Arab Emirates women’s cricket team on Tuesday.

India started the tournament on a high with a win against Sri Lanka. In the last match, India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs due to the DLS method. Harmanpreet Kaur has been in fine form and will hope that the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues also continue their sublime run of form.

Shafali Verma also looked in good touch in the last match against Malaysia. She has been out of form for a while now and will want to carry forward the good start she got in the last match.

On the other hand, an inexperienced UAE side will bank on their captain Chaya Mughal. She will look to use her experience to help her team pose a good fight against India.

India Women vs UAE Women Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UAE Women Squad: Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Priyanjali Jain, Mahika Gaur.