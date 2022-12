Live Score, IND-W Vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma Strikes, AUS Women 29/1

After an nine-wicket loss against Australia in the first T20I, India women will be looking level the series in the second game of the five-match series, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday. The Indian batters put a great show in the first T20I and put 170-plus total against the mighty Australians. But their bowling let them down as none of the bowlers could break the defence of Beth Mooney whose 89 not out from 57 balls took them to victory with nine wickets to spare. On Sunday, the onus will be on the Indian bowlers. Meanwhile, Australia will miss Jess Jonassen who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour due to injury.

Squads