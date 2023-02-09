LIVE NOW
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live score India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test Nagpur: Rohit Sharma-led India start as massive favourites on Nagpur rank-turner
10:04 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja into the attack. Let's see what he has to offer. Aus 25/2
9:55 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: This is an excellent start for India. After so much buzz about Ashwin and the spinners, it's the two pacers Shami and Siraj who have rattled the visitors. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are out there and Australia's hopes rest on their shoulders. AUS 20/2
9:44 AM
AUS 2/2
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: WICKET! India are off to a flier as Australia lose second wicket and it is the big wicket for David Warner. Mohammed Shami the wreaker in chief this time as he cleans up Warner. AUS 2/2
9:40 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: WICKET! Siraj continuing his dream form with the new ball. Gets Khawaja LBW on the first ball off his spell and India are off to a great start. DRS coming to India's aid. AUS 2/1
9:36 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lack of bounce was visible from ball one and this is not a great sign for the batters. Siraj to share the new ball with Shami. AUS 2/0
9:33 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Warner and Khawaja are at the crease. Shami to open the attack for India.
9:27 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The players are out for national anthem.
9:12 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers EarlyOctober 8, 2022
9:11 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers EarlyOctober 8, 2022
9:03 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia opt to bat, Todd Murphy making debut
9:01 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat are making Test debuts today
8:39 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers EarlyOctober 8, 2022
8:28 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers EarlyOctober 8, 2022
8:27 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers EarlyOctober 8, 2022
8:26 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India will be mulling over their team combination. Is it going to be KL Rahul or Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat and will they play four spinners? All these questions will be answered soon.
8:25 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: We are just half an hour away from the toss. The pictures of the Nagpur wicket suggest that the wicket will turn from Day 1 thus both teams would like to bat 1st and batting second can be a tough ask.
8:24 AM
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy:
Live Score India vs Australia 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st Test between India and Australia. The series is one of the most high-profile rivalries and given India's chances of reaching the WTC final rest on the series, the event promises to be a thriller.
Also Read
- LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
- Watched SA vs AUS series, When I woke Up On The 3rd Day, There Was No Cricket: Ravi Shastri On Nagpur Pitch Controversy
- Kapil Dev Not Pleased With Rishabh Pant, Says 'The Entire Team Is In Tatters...'
- Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Hilarious Tweet On Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahead Of 1st IND vs AUS Test In Nagpur
- If Wicket Is Rank Turner, Definitely Play Four Spinners: Mohammad Azharuddin's Huge Advice To Team India Ahead Of 1st Test | EXCLUSIVE
Also Read More News ›
- LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1, Nagpur: Siraj, Shami Wreak Havoc As AUS Lose Openers Early
- Watched SA vs AUS series, When I woke Up On The 3rd Day, There Was No Cricket: Ravi Shastri On Nagpur Pitch Controversy
- Kapil Dev Not Pleased With Rishabh Pant, Says 'The Entire Team Is In Tatters...'
- Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Hilarious Tweet On Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahead Of 1st IND vs AUS Test In Nagpur
- If Wicket Is Rank Turner, Definitely Play Four Spinners: Mohammad Azharuddin's Huge Advice To Team India Ahead Of 1st Test | EXCLUSIVE
COMMENTS