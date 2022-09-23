<h3>LIVE India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Check Latest Nagpur Weather Updates For IND vs AUS T20I Match</h3> <p></p><strong>12: 50 PM: </strong>The weather during the match time is expected to clear out and we can have a full match instead of a rain curtailed one. At the moment, things aren't looking as bad as it was early in the morning. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Weather forecast seems good in the evening at Nagpur today to have a complete match... <p></p>Bigger boundaries should be a respite for both the team's bowlers... <p></p>Nagpur always has good bounce and it normally seams/swings under lights.. <p></p>Win the toss and bat first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a></p> <p></p> Sumeet Mishra (@sumeetmish) <a href="https://twitter.com/sumeetmish/status/1573207598173913088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>12: 30 PM: Although the chances of weather clearing out in the evening is higher than the chances of rain. That would be some good news for the fans. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Live weather report from the Indian team hotel in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nagpur?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nagpur</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketWithYash?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketWithYash</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/bwyeVwcl0E">pic.twitter.com/bwyeVwcl0E</a></p> <p></p> Dr. Yash Kashikar (@yash_kashikar) <a href="https://twitter.com/yash_kashikar/status/1573173642414157826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p><strong>12:00 PM:</strong> There is a heavy cloud cover since morning in Nagpur with chances of heavy rain in the afternoon. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cloudy weather right now in Nagpur..... But hoping that no rain in evening nearby VCA, Jamtha area.... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndVsAus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndVsAus</a> <a href="https://t.co/zwOUXTWUgR">pic.twitter.com/zwOUXTWUgR</a></p> <p></p> Avinash (@MogamboKhusHuya) <a href="https://twitter.com/MogamboKhusHuya/status/1573195470025138176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Friday's second T20I match between <strong>India and Australia</strong> at the <strong>Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground</strong> in Jamtha is likely to be <strong>impacted with rains</strong> that lashed the city overnight and early morning till yesterday. With Nagpur under a <strong>wet spell for the last few days</strong>, the bosses at the Vidarbha Cricket Association are spending their days in trepidation as <strong>rain</strong> is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the <strong>45,000-capacity stadium</strong> is already sold out and they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead. <p></p> <p></p>Both the teams landed in <strong>Orange City</strong> on Wednesday afternoon and were greeted by <strong>heavy rain</strong> in the evening and the intervening night. There were <strong>showers</strong> early on Thursday morning and though the <strong>rain</strong> has abated around 10 am yesterday, <strong>heavy cloud cover</strong> over the city means, there is always a <strong>threat of more rain</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>In such conditions, the sun did not bother to even take a peek at the City, thus further reducing the chances of the ground getting dry on Thursday itself. The <strong>morning spell of rain</strong> on Thursday forced both Australia and India to cancel their scheduled practice session in the afternoon and evening. The players did not travel to the stadium, engaging in a <strong>light gym session</strong> at the team hotel. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With Agency Inputs)</strong>