LIVE India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Check Latest Nagpur Weather Updates For IND vs AUS T20I Match

12: 50 PM: The weather during the match time is expected to clear out and we can have a full match instead of a rain curtailed one. At the moment, things aren’t looking as bad as it was early in the morning.

Weather forecast seems good in the evening at Nagpur today to have a complete match… Bigger boundaries should be a respite for both the team’s bowlers… Nagpur always has good bounce and it normally seams/swings under lights.. Win the toss and bat first #INDvsAUS Sumeet Mishra (@sumeetmish) September 23, 2022

12: 30 PM: Although the chances of weather clearing out in the evening is higher than the chances of rain. That would be some good news for the fans.

12:00 PM: There is a heavy cloud cover since morning in Nagpur with chances of heavy rain in the afternoon.

Cloudy weather right now in Nagpur….. But hoping that no rain in evening nearby VCA, Jamtha area…. #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/zwOUXTWUgR Avinash (@MogamboKhusHuya) September 23, 2022

Friday’s second T20I match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha is likely to be impacted with rains that lashed the city overnight and early morning till yesterday. With Nagpur under a wet spell for the last few days, the bosses at the Vidarbha Cricket Association are spending their days in trepidation as rain is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the 45,000-capacity stadium is already sold out and they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead.

Both the teams landed in Orange City on Wednesday afternoon and were greeted by heavy rain in the evening and the intervening night. There were showers early on Thursday morning and though the rain has abated around 10 am yesterday, heavy cloud cover over the city means, there is always a threat of more rain.

In such conditions, the sun did not bother to even take a peek at the City, thus further reducing the chances of the ground getting dry on Thursday itself. The morning spell of rain on Thursday forced both Australia and India to cancel their scheduled practice session in the afternoon and evening. The players did not travel to the stadium, engaging in a light gym session at the team hotel.

(With Agency Inputs)