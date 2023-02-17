LIVE NOW
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja's Twin Strike Put IND On Top
Live score India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Nagpur: Rohit Sharma-led India eye an unbeatable lead in the Delhi Test.
15:30 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: India need two more wickets to wrap things up for Aussies. However, Handscomb is still standing strong at one end. He is batting on 59. AUS 233/8
15:23 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! CLEAN BOWLED!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! CLEAN BOWLED! Absolute Beauty from Jadeja sends Todd Murphy back on duck. AUS 227/8
15:19 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!! LBW!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!! LBW! Jadeja strikes and gets the breakthrough. Pat Cummins departs after scoring 33 runs. AUS 227/7
15:18 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Cummins goes up for an LBW appeal on Jadeja's ball. AUS 227/6
15:16 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: India looking for a breakthrough here but Handscomb and Cummins are standing strongly at both ends. AUS 226/6
15:08 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: FIFTY!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: FIFTY! for Peter Handscomb. A crucial one too. AUS 220/6
14:58 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: India is looking to break the partnership between Cummins and Handscomb. They have joined a crucial 40 runs stand. AUS 208/6
14:36 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: We are back for the final session of day 1 with Axar into attack. AUS 199/6
14:23 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja's Twin Strike Put IND On Top
14:22 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja's Twin Strike Put IND On Top
14:16 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: TEA!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: TEA! Aussies are knocking on 200 runs. However, their concern is losing 6 wickets. They don't have much in hand. Handscomb and Cummins are on the pitch AUS 199/6
14:14 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Pat Cummins has changed the waves a little with his free-flowing batting. He has smashed quick 23 of just 31 balls AUS 199/6
14:01 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Big inside edge but India takes the review and lose it. Pat Cummins is taking risk against Ashwin, even smashed 2 Sixes against him AUS 188/6
13:49 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: 50 overs have been bowled now on day 1. Aussies are not in a good position. They have lost 6 wickets at just 172 runs. AUS 172/6
13:41 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja's Twin Strike Put IND On Top
13:39 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja's Twin Strike Put IND On Top
13:37 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! Another one gone. Ashwin gets his third wicket of the day. Australia is in trouble here. AUS 168/6
13:35 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja gets his 250th wicket with this. Khawaja returned after scoring 81 AUS 167/5
13:32 PM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! Khawaja departs as KL Rahul takes absolutely brilliant catch. Jadeja gets his 250th wicket. AUS 167/5
13:21 PM
AUS 156/4
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: 150 comes up for Aussies. Handscomb and Khawaja joining a crucial stand. AUS 156/4
13:11 PM
12:53 AM
AUS 124/4
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Rohit Sharma brings in spin from both ends. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are operating from both ends. Brilliant first over from Axar. Just three runs come from it. AUS 124/4
12:47 AM
AUS 119/4
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Back-to-back boundaries from Peter Handscomb off Mohammed Shami to ease away the pressure. The Khawaja-Handscomb will be key for Australia if they have to put a good total on the board. AUS 119/4
12:36 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!. Mohammed Shami was brought into the attack and he does the trick. Travis Head was brilliant caught by KL Rahul for 12. AUS 108/4
12:24 AM
AUS 100/3
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: 100 comes up for Australia with a single from Usman Khawaja off Mohammed Siraj. Pretty decent batting from Khawaja compared to his display in the first game. AUS 100/3
12:15 AM
AUS 99/3
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: The second session resumes and Travis Head starts with a four in the first over off Mohammed Siraj after lunch. AUS 99/3
11:58 AM
11:58 AM
11:57 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
11:36 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: LUNCH!!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: LUNCH!! Team India is in a dominating position here with 3 big wickets. AUS 94/3
11:29 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: FIFTY!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: FIFTY! for Usman Khawaja AUS 93/3
11:26 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja almost got his 250th wicket but Khawaja survives for now. AUS 92/3
11:23 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! Smith departs. Ashwin is on fire here. He dismisses two of the most dangerous Aussie batters in the span of 3 balls. AUS 91/3
11:21 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! LBW!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! LBW! Ashwin gets his first and India's second wicket. Danger man Marnus Labuschagne departs after scoring 18. Umpire said no but India took a successful review. AUS 91/2
11:12 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Khawaja is just 4 runs away from his half-century. If he completes it. It will be the first fifty from an Australian batter in this series. AUS 87/1
11:07 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Decision stays the same. Review Lost AUS 77/1
11:06 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Jadeja into the attack now. He hits Khawaja on the pad on the first ball, umpire says no but India takes the review. AUS 77/1
11:04 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: 9
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: 9 runs from this over. Both Marnus and Khawaja are on to the counterattack against Ashwin. They're not letting him build pressure on them. AUS 77/1
11:01 AM
11:00 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Marnus Labuschagne is on the pitch now with Khawaja. Marnus failed to do much in the first test and would like to change that in this test. AUS 72/1
10:47 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: OUT! Shami gets Warner once again. Warner departs after scoring 15 runs, India gets their 1st wicket. AUS 50/1
10:43 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: FIFTY!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: FIFTY! runs come up for Australia. Huge over, 13 came from it. Warner joins the party with back-2-back boundaries!! AUS 50/0
10:28 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Khawaja smashes the first SIX! of the match. He releases some pressure off them. The partnership is growing good AUS 32/0
10:22 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: First 10 overs of the day are up now. Warner(6) and Khawaja(14) are still on the crease. There have been many close opportunities for Team India to get an early breakthrough but Aussie have managed to survive the storm. AUS 26/0
10:10 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: David Warner is getting checked as one of Siraj's delivery hits him on the left elbow. AUS 22/0
10:04 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Ashwin into the attack in the seventh over. 2 runs from it. He was troubling Warner a little but Warner survives the storm for a while AUS 21/0
9:52 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: MAIDEN!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: MAIDEN! from Siraj. Indian pace duo of Shami and Siraj have been bowling really sharp but are yet to find a breakthrough AUS 18/0
9:46 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: BOUNDARY!
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: BOUNDARY! to end the over. 10 runs came from Shami's second over. Khawaja is batting on 12, while Warner is yet to open his account. AUS 18/0
9:40 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Usman Khawaja gets off the mark with a BOUNDARY! on Siraj. AUS 8/0
9:37 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Warner survives a big scare. Almost got out in the first over itself. AUS 4/0
9:32 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: The first ball of the match goes for a four in form of a BYE AUS 4/0
9:31 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Match Underway!
9:28 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Warner and Khawaja are gonna walk out to open the innings for the Aussies.
9:26 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: The Match would start in a few minutes
9:20 AM
9:19 AM
9:19 AM
9:18 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara would play his 100th Test match for Team India and become the 13th Indian player to do so.
9:15 AM
9:13 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: AUS got two changes. Travis Head comes in for Renshaw and Matthew Kuhnemann makes his debut as Scott Boland sits out.
9:09 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Team India got Shreyas Iyer in for Suryakumar Yadav. This is their only change
9:04 AM
9:02 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: AUS won the toss and elected to bat first
8:58 AM
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi:
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: Team India is currently leading the series 1-0 after a massive, inning and 132 runs
8:56 AM
8:50 AM
Welcome to the LIVE BLOG for IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1
