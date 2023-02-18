LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND

LIVE NOW
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Rohit and Rahul to start day 2 for India. The hosts' score at the end of day 1 was 21/0
10:00 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Another Review Lost IND 43/0
9:59 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: AUS takes another review for LBW
9:55 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: KL Rahul smashes a huge SIX on debutant Kuhnemann after a failed review from Aussies. IND trail by 222 runs. IND 41/0
9:52 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Review Lost!! IND 34/0
9:52 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: AUS take a Review for LBW vs KL Rahul IND 34/0
9:51 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Runs are following in for India now Australia need a breakthrough here. IND 33/0
9:41 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: India gets off the mark on second day. 2 runs from Cummins' over IND 23/0
9:38 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kuhnemann starts the day with a MAIDEN!! to Rohit Sharma. IND 21/0
9:33 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Day 2 action Underway!!
9:33 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner has been ruled of the 2nd Test. He would be replaced by Matt Renshaw for the remainder second test as the concussion substitute.
9:27 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner would be replaced by Matt Renshaw as concussion substitute for the remainder of second test.
9:23 AM
9:11 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: India trail by 242 runs
9:11 AM
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit and Rahul would start day 2 for India. Their score is currently 21/0
9:09 AM
9:09 AM
Welcome to our LIVE BLOG of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2
