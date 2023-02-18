LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND

LIVE NOW

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Rohit and Rahul to start day 2 for India. The hosts' score at the end of day 1 was 21/0

Updated: February 18, 2023 10:00 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

NEW UPDATES

10:00 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Another Review Lost IND 43/0

9:59 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: AUS takes another review for LBW

9:55 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: KL Rahul smashes a huge SIX on debutant Kuhnemann after a failed review from Aussies. IND trail by 222 runs. IND 41/0

9:52 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Review Lost!! IND 34/0

9:52 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: AUS take a Review for LBW vs KL Rahul IND 34/0

9:51 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Runs are following in for India now Australia need a breakthrough here. IND 33/0

9:41 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: India gets off the mark on second day. 2 runs from Cummins' over IND 23/0

9:38 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kuhnemann starts the day with a MAIDEN!! to Rohit Sharma. IND 21/0

9:33 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Day 2 action Underway!!

9:33 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner has been ruled of the 2nd Test. He would be replaced by Matt Renshaw for the remainder second test as the concussion substitute.

9:27 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner would be replaced by Matt Renshaw as concussion substitute for the remainder of second test.

9:23 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND

9:11 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: India trail by 242 runs

9:11 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit and Rahul would start day 2 for India. Their score is currently 21/0

9:09 AM

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND

9:09 AM

Welcome to our LIVE BLOG of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2

Welcome to our LIVE BLOG of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Rohit, Rahul Key To Good Start For IND
All Out Har Jagah Kia Hai, Pahle Bhi Kia Tha, Age Bhi Karenge: Mohammed Shami's Strong Warning To Australia
Highlights IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Delhi: Rohit, Rahul Weather The Storm At Stumps
2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Remain Unbeaten At Stumps After Mohammed Shami Four-fer Bowls Out Australia For 263
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami Saves Fan From Security Officials For Invading Field In Delhi, Gesture Wins Heart
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Rohit, Rahul ...

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Matt Renshaw To Replace David Warner As...

All Out Har Jagah Kia Hai, Pahle Bhi Kia Tha, Age Bhi Kareng...

Advertisement