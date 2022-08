Load More

LIVE Hockey Final Commonwealth Games, Day 11, Birmingham, Streaming & Updates: India failed to improve in the second quarter of the gold medal match, while Australia scored three goals to take their lead to a massive 5-0. Jacob Anderson scored two goals in the second quarter with his supreme stick work. Tom Wickham also joined the party when he deflected the ball into the net after great work from Zalewski and Brand. Head coach Graham Reid really needs to give some tough talk to the Indian team at half-time.

Australia started the gold medal match on a positive note and scored two goals in the first quarter. The Aussies constantly put pressure on the Indian team with ball possession and circle penetration. Eventually, they got a penalty corner and their star drag-flicker Blake Grovers did no mistake in putting the ball in the net through the legs of ace Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to score the first goal. Ephraums scored the second goal for Australia in the last minutes of the first quarter.

Two-time silver medalist Indian men’s hockey team takes on six-time gold medalist Australia in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on Monday. Australia have proven their dominance by winning all six golds to date. However, after winning bronze for their country in the Tokyo Olympics, Indian players are confident about their game and will play with their full strength.

Manpreet Singh-led India haven’t faced a defeat in the ongoing competition and will look to continue their winning run in the final as well. All eyes will be on India’s drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh who has been in terrific form in the tournament.

All you need to know about the match between Ind Vs Aus

When will India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 8, Monday.

What time does India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 5.00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final CWG Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Chief Coach – Graham Reid