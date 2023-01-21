LIVE NOW
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Raipur Score : Shami Removes Bracewell As NZ Lose 6 Wickets
Live India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma-led India will be eyeing for a series win in Raipur after defeating New Zealand in the first ODI by 12 runs.
15:05 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Back to back boundaries for Michael Bracewell and Mohammed Shami gets his revenge with a wicket on next ball. New Zealand sink further. NZ 56/6 in 18.3
14:53 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: There is still a lot of distance to cover but Phillips and Bracewell are looking good at the crease. A decent partnership building for New Zealand. NZ 38-5 in 16
14:43 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand need a big partnership here. Phillips and Bracewell are the two recognized batters and there is Mitchell Santner to come so there is still some hope for the Kiwis to post a decent score: NZ 28/5 in 14 overs.
14:36 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Good over for New Zealand as Phillips scored a couple of boundaries. However, nothing to be happy about for New Zealand as there position in the match is very gloomy. NZ 24/5 in 12
14:29 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Another one bites the dust. What is going on in Raipur and New Zealand are 15/5. Tom Latham is caught at slip by Shubman Gill off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.
14:24 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: It's looking like a wickets package at the moment as Devon Conway goes as well. Conway hits it back to Hardik Pandya who takes a one handed blinder. New Zealand are in massive trouble. NZ 15/3 in 9.5
14:06 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Oh this is a disastrous start for New Zealand and Daryl Mitchell top edges one back to shami, India on top. NZ 9/3 in 6.1
14:01 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Siraj and his love with new ball continues. Another wicket for him in the series as he dismissed Nicholls caught at slip by Shubman Gill. New Zealand reeling early. NZ 8/2 in 5.3
13:54 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway are at the crease for New Zealand. Both players need to stitch a decent partnership here. NZ 7/1 in 4.3
13:44 PM
NZ 3/1 in 2.3
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: What a start for India and Mohammed Shami has cleaned up Finn Allen in the first over. Indian bowlers have ben magnificent with the ball in recent years. NZ 3/1 in 2.3
13:42 PM
October 8, 2022
13:42 PM
October 8, 2022
13:41 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India have won the toss and opted to field
