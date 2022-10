LIVE Score India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Delhi: IND Bowlers Continue To Dominate As SA Lose Top Six

Live Score IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022, Latest Match Updates: Indian bowlers have started the match on a positive note as both the openers are back in the hut. Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj took the wickets, respectively. Siraj then got Reeza Hendricks to put India in a good condition. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and elected to bowl first. The toss of the match was delayed due to wet outfield. India and South Africa will face each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams will do everything to clinch the series before the upcoming T20I World Cup. The visitors won the first match of the series, while the Shikhar Dhawan-led side clinched victory in the second ODI.

Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form in this series and the Indian captain hopes that he will play well in the third match as well. Ishan Kishan won the man of the match award in Ranchi and could prove to be a dangerous player in the match against South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill haven’t been able to hit big runs in the series and will look to hit the form at the right time. On the other hand, India have to be careful of David Miller, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who have done well in the series.

India vs South Africa Playing XIs:

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller (Capt), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi