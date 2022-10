LIVE Score India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Indore: IND Look For Clean Sweep Victory Vs SA

Live IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: India has decided to chase first after winning the toss. This was expected by the team winning toss on this pitch of Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Team India will enter the Holkar Stadium of Indore to earn a clean sweep victory over South Africa in the ongoing T20I series. The Men in Blue have performed astonishingly well with both bat and ball.

The Indian top-order including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are giving team a good start and with Suryakumar Yadav’s current form doing the rest. Indian batting line-up seems quite formidable.

However, Proteas would be looking forward to end this series on a winning note. David Miller’s century did boost their confidence but South Africa would be needing more of their batters to contribute. Although, their bigger concern remains to be their bowling attack. Proteas bowlers have failed in front of the Indian batting in the series.

Team India would have a confidence boost ahead of the T20 World Cup if they manage to beat South Africa in the final T20I as well.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen