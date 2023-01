LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Rajkot: IND, SL Eye T20I Series Win

LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Rajkot Updates: Dasun Shanka-led Sri Lankan team would take on Hardik Pandya’s Team India in the third and final T20I of the series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The winner of this match would also be the winner of the series.

SL defeated IND in the second T20I by 16 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The fans got to witness extremely thrilling action in both innings and in the end, the visitors managed to level the series 1-1. India claimed victory in the first match and now both sides are set to clash in the rubber match.

IND vs SL Squads

INDIA

Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel

SRI LANKA

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Sadeera Samarawickrama