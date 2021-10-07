Live IND W vs AUS W 1st T20 Updates Straight From Carrara Oval

Gold Coast: After going down fighting (2-1) in the ODI series, India Women came back strongly in the pink-ball Test match and had the upper hand during most parts of the match. From ODIs and one-off Test, the action now moves to T20Is where the visitors would look to get off to a winning start against a strong Australian outfit. With three T20Is set to be played in the series, India Women led by T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur understands the importance of winning the first match of the series and put the pressure back on the hosts.

Harmanpreet believes that continuing with the momentum starting from the ODIs is very important if India has to win the multi-format series, which they are trailing by 4-6.

“The momentum we created in the ODIs is always very important for the team. When we create good momentum and the flow of the team is good, it is always a positive sign for the team. We want to carry the momentum into the T20I series because all three matches are very important for us. We need to win all three to win the series. We just want to go all out. We will go with our best talent because we want to win this tournament at any cost,” said Harmanpreet in the pre-match press conference.

