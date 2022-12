LIVE India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Score: IND Back In Game As Anjali Departs Perry

LIVE SCORE India Women vs Australia Women Latest Match Updates, 3rd T20I: India Women will take on Australia Women in the third T20I to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Having won the second T20I in the five-match T20I series by virtue of a super over, India led by Harmanpreet Kaur would look to take a 2-1 lead in the series with two more T20Is scheduled to be played on December 17 and December 20.

Australia, ably led by Alyssa Healy, however, would look to make a come back after a demoralising super-over defeat in the second T20I played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma would again be the key for India with Richa Ghosh slowly coming in her element. With the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet herself in the batting line-up, India would fancy their chances of winning the T20I series against Australia.

Australia, boasting of players like Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner in the line-up under Alyssa Healy, it might just be the team to beat for India.

Playing XI, India Women vs Australia Women:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown