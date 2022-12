LIVE Score INDW Vs AUSW 5th T20I, Mumbai: IND In Command With Early Wickets

LIVE Score India Women vs Australia Women and Latest Match Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India would take on Tahlia McGrath’s Australia in the final and fifth T20I at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Australia has already won the series and is currently leading 3-1. Both sides would like to finish the series on a winning note despite it being a dead rubber match. The match is more crucial for Harmanpreet Kaur and the company as they have already lost this home series but would like to win the final match.

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11

India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown