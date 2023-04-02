LIVE SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Score: Live Cricket Updates From Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

LIVE NOW
LIVE IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket: Aiden Markram-less Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing a winning start against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 4 of the IPL 2023. Catch All the action live from Rajeev Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad | SRH vs RR Full Scorecard
Live Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Score And Latest Match Updates: An Aiden Markram-less Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 4 of the IPL 2023. In the absence of Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been given the responsibility of leading SRH. The Orange Army will be looking to start on a winning note after finishing 8th in IPL 2022. The team has a good bunch of players like Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan among others.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be keen to continue the good show they displayed in the last season. Rajasthan reached the final of IPL 2022 but lost to Gujarat Titans. Jos Buttler was in staggering form for the franchise as he scored over 800 runs and four centuries in RR's run to the final. The team will be expecting another good show by Buttler.
In Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswa, Devdutt Padikkal, Trent Boult, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the RR team looks a brute force.
IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Pitch Report
The surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium should be a good one to bat. The pacers may get some swing early on while the likes of Ashwin and Chahal should also enjoy bowling at the wicket.
IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Weather Report
The weather will be clear throughout the day and there is no threat of rain to concern the fans.
IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Predicted XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Akeal Hossain, Karthik Tyagi
Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy
15:04 PM
Four foreigners today for us - Buttler, Holder, Boult and Hetmyer: Sanju Samson
15:03 PM
Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips are our four foreigners: Bhuvneshwar
15:01 PM
SRH won toss, elects to bowl first
15:00 PM
Both Sanju Samson and Bhuvneshwar are on the ground. Time for Toss
14:58 PM
couple more minutes before toss
14:47 PM
We are just 15 minutes away from the toss.
14:24 PM
Joe Root might not feature in the playing 11 but he can come in handy as Impact player for RR
14:13 PM
The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 3:00 PM which is just about 50 minutes from now.
14:04 PM
Jos Buttler hit four centuries in IPL 2022. Can he replicate his success in IPL 2023 as well. If he does, then RR will have another good campaign.
14:02 PM
14:01 PM
2nd April 2023 marks the 12th anniversary of India's remarkable win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011
13:56 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
13:56 PM
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root
13:52 PM
Both SRH and RR have an even head to head record, with both teams winning eight games apiece.
13:51 PM
SRH has a very good squad for IPL 2023 but with Markram and Heinrich Klaasen arriving late due to national commitments, the team will start as underdogs against Rajasthan Royals.
13:43 PM
For RR, Buttler, Hetmyer, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult are likely to be the four overseas players which means that Joe Root will have to wait for his IPL debut.
13:42 PM
Aiden Markram won't be available for SRH for the first match and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as SRH's captain for the first match.
13:40 PM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 4 of the IPL 2023 and it is Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match is set to get underway at 3:00 PM IST
