Live Score-Ireland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs OMA 4 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

5/0 (1.1 Ovs)
Paul Stirling 4*(1) 1x4, 0x6
Andy McBrine 0*(6) 0x4, 0x6
Fayyaz Butt 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Bilal Khan 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
12:36 AM
0.6 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, No run.
12:36 AM
0.5 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, no run, Fuller one around off, Andy McBrineÂ drives this towards the fielder at mid off for no run.
12:35 AM
0.4 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, No run.
12:35 AM
0.3 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, No run.
12:34 AM
0.2 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, No run.
12:34 AM
0.2 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, wide, 1 run, Wide!
12:34 AM
0.1 Bilal Khan to Andy McBrine, No run.
12:33 AM
The pre-match formalities are done and we are all set for live action. Andy McBrineÂ and Paul StirlingÂ are the two openers for Ireland. While Bilal KhanÂ will bowl the first over.
12:24 AM
The Umpires are out in the middle followed by the players of both the sides for the respective National Anthems.
12:13 AM
Oman (Playing XI) - Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Ayaan Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Naseem Khushi (WK), Aqib Ilyas
