Live Score-Ireland vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs SCO 7 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

40/4 (11.5 Ovs)
Curtis Campher 5*(10) 1x4, 0x6
Andy McBrine 15*(35) 2x4, 0x6
Safyaan Sharif 1.5 - 0 - 7 - 0
Mark Watt 2 - 2 - 0 - 1
01:26 PM
11.3 Safyaan Sharif to Curtis Campher, 1 run, 1 run.
01:26 PM
11.2 Safyaan Sharif to Curtis Campher, no run, On a length outside off, Curtis CampherÂ presents the full face of his bat as he blocks this out.
01:25 PM
11.1 Safyaan Sharif to Curtis Campher, FOUR, FOUR! Cracked that for four. Short and wide outside off, Curtis CampherÂ plays through the off side channel as he punches this for a boundary through cover.
01:24 PM
10.6 Mark Watt to Andy McBrine, no run, Fuller one in the line of stumps, Andy McBrineÂ strides forward and blocks this out. Two maidens now for Mark WattÂ inÂ the two overs he has bowled.
01:23 PM
10.5 Mark Watt to Andy McBrine, no run, Inswinging delivery from a left-arm spinner to the left-handed batter, Andy McBrineÂ looks to sweep but misses out as the ball clips his pads.
01:23 PM
10.4 Mark Watt to Andy McBrine, no run, Arm delivery seaming in towards the left-hander outside off, Andy McBrineÂ guides this to point for no run.
01:22 PM
10.3 Mark Watt to Andy McBrine, no run, Tossed up in middle, Andy McBrineÂ drills this back towards the bowler for no run.
01:22 PM
10.2 Mark Watt to Andy McBrine, no run, Tossed up outside the off-stump line, Andy McBrineÂ looks to play the sweep but gets hit on his pads.
01:22 PM
10.1 Mark Watt to Andy McBrine, no run, Fuller one outside off, Andy McBrineÂ walks behind the line of it and blocks this out.
01:21 PM
Powerplay 2!Â 4 fielders will be allowed outside the circle till the 40th over.
01:20 PM
9.6 Safyaan Sharif to Curtis Campher, no run, Decides to bowl this one full and outside the off stump. Curtis CampherÂ blocks this solidly towards cover. 1 run coming from Safyaan Sharif's first over.Â
01:20 PM
9.5 Safyaan Sharif to Curtis Campher, no run, Attacks the stumps on a good length. Curtis CampherÂ tucks this straight to the fielder at square leg.Â
01:20 PM
9.4 Safyaan Sharif to Andy McBrine, 1 run, Just outside the off pole on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ dabs this into the gap at cover-point and gets a single.Â
01:19 PM
9.3 Safyaan Sharif to Andy McBrine, no run, Goes full this time and onto the pads. Andy McBrineÂ is unable to clip this one away and gets hit on his legs.Â
01:19 PM
9.2 Safyaan Sharif to Andy McBrine, no run, On a good length and angling away outside the off stump. Andy McBrineÂ hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten all ends up.Â
01:18 PM
9.1 Safyaan Sharif to Andy McBrine, no run, Safyaan SharifÂ starts off with a good-length delivery going down leg. Andy McBrineÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off his pad towards the keeper who does well to hold on diving to his right.Â
01:17 PM
8.6 Mark Watt to Curtis Campher, no run, A maiden wicket for Mark WattÂ and he has bowled a remarkable over here! Loops this one full and at the stumps. Curtis CampherÂ flicks this straight to the man at mid on.Â
01:17 PM
8.5 Mark Watt to Curtis Campher, no run, Slightly short this time and outside the off stump.Â Curtis CampherÂ mistimes his shot towards the cover fielder.Â
01:16 PM
8.4 Mark Watt to Curtis Campher, no run, Flights this full and in line with the stumps. Curtis CampherÂ gets forward and blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
01:16 PM
8.3 Mark Watt to Curtis Campher, no run, Tosses this full and into the pads. Curtis CampherÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
01:15 PM
Curtis CampherÂ walks out at no. 6 in Powerplay 1.
01:15 PM
8.2 Mark Watt to Lorcan Tucker, out, OUT! CAUGHT! What an inspired bowling change this is as Mark WattÂ strikes immediately to send Lorcan TuckerÂ back to the hut! He bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Get a bit of turn and some extra bounce off the wicket and it surprises the batter. Lorcan TuckerÂ gets on the back foot to push this one away but gets an outside edge towards the slip fielder. George MunseyÂ takes another wonderful catch and IrelandÂ are now four wickets down. ScotlandÂ could not have asked for a better start to this game.Â
01:14 PM
8.1 Mark Watt to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Mark WattÂ floats this one full and angles this into the pads. Lorcan TuckerÂ flicks this to the right of mid-wicket and does not get a run.Â
01:13 PM
Mark WattÂ comes into the attack.
01:12 PM
7.6 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, 1 run, On a good length and outside the off pole. Lorcan TuckerÂ gets well forward and dabs this into the leg side for a quick run to retain strike.Â
01:11 PM
7.5 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, 1 run, Bowls this back of a length as well and into the batter. Andy McBrineÂ pulls this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
01:11 PM
7.4 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, FOUR, FOUR! IrelandÂ finally getting some momentum going as the boundaries seem to coming more freely now! This is banged in short and outside the off stump from 'round the wicket. Andy BalbirnieÂ gets on his toes and uppercuts this over the slip cordon for four runs to third man.Â
01:10 PM
7.3 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, On an off-stump line this time and a fraction fuller. Andy McBrineÂ blocks this solidly towards the fielder at covers.Â
01:09 PM
7.2 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, 1 run, Bowls this into the stumps on a good length. Lorcan TuckerÂ looks to defend with a straight bat and gets it off the outside part of his bat through cover-point for a single.Â
01:09 PM
7.1 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Chris SoleÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. Lorcan TuckerÂ knocks this towards the cover fielder.Â
01:07 PM
6.6 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, Back to bowling on a good length and outside off. Andy McBrineÂ dabs this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.Â
01:07 PM
6.5 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, Attacks the stumps once again on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ gets his bat down in time and keeps this out into the leg side.Â
01:06 PM
6.4 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, Bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Andy McBrineÂ flicks this towards mid-wicket.
01:06 PM
6.3 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, This is on a good length and just outside off. Andy McBrineÂ pokes at this one and gets an inside edge as he almost chops the ball back onto the stumps.Â
01:05 PM
6.2 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, FOUR, FOUR! Andy McBrineÂ concedes the first boundary off his bowling! This is bowled short and outside the off stump. Andy McBrineÂ cuts this towards deep point for four runs.Â
01:05 PM
6.1 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, Brandon McMullenÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. Andy McBrineÂ pushes this towards cover.Â
01:03 PM
5.6 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, no run, DROPPED! A massive chance goes begging! This is bowled back of a length and outside off. Lorcan TuckerÂ looks to slap this straight past the bowler but does not time it well. Lobs it to the left of the bowler who dives towards it and gets both his hands on it but is unable to hold on. Lorcan TuckerÂ gets a lifeline here.Â
01:03 PM
5.5 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Bowls this on a good length and outside off. Lorcan TuckerÂ flashes hard at this one but is unable to connect.Â
01:03 PM
5.4 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR, FOUR! Lorcan TuckerÂ gets off the mark with a commanding shot! This is banged in short and outside the off side. Lorcan TuckerÂ pulls this towards deep square leg for four runs to open his account.Â
01:02 PM
5.3 Chris Sole to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Lorcan TuckerÂ keeps this one out.Â
01:01 PM
5.2 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, 1 run, Offers width this time outside the off stump and on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ knocks this through backward point and collects a single.Â
01:00 PM
5.1 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, Chris SoleÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside off. Andy McBrineÂ pushes this towards the cover fielder.Â
12:59 AM
4.6 Brandon McMullen to Lorcan Tucker, no run, A wicket maiden for Brandon McMullenÂ and he looks to be in outstanding rhythm here! This is on a good length and bowled at the stumps. Lorcan TuckerÂ gets forward and blocks this to the right of the bowler.Â
12:59 AM
4.5 Brandon McMullen to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Goes full this time and in line with the stumps. Lorcan TuckerÂ knocks this towards mid on.Â
12:58 AM
4.4 Brandon McMullen to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Slightly short once again and outside off. Lorcan TuckerÂ mistimes his cut shot towards the cover fielder.Â
12:57 AM
4.3 Brandon McMullen to Lorcan Tucker, no run, Bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off pole. Lorcan TuckerÂ looks to cut this one away but gets beaten.Â
12:57 AM
4.2 Brandon McMullen to Lorcan Tucker, no run, This is bowled on a good length and outside the off stump. Lorcan TuckerÂ dabs this towards cover.Â
12:55 AM
4.1 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Ireland's best batter has to now make the long walk back to the shed! Brandon McMullenÂ now has three wickets and he has wreaked havoc in the Irish top order! This is bowled full and outside the off pole. Harry TectorÂ is stuck in the crease as the wicket-keeper is up at the stumps. He pushes at this and gets an outside edge towards second slip. George MunseyÂ gets really low and grabs hold of the ball inches away from the ground. ScotlandÂ have taken three big wickets and are right on top of this game.Â
12:54 AM
3.6 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, leg byes, 4 runs, Continues to attack the pads and bowls this one full. Andy BalbirnieÂ still can't get his bat on the ball but itÂ flies off the pads to the right of the keeper who does manage to get some glove on it. The ball still races to the fence for four leg byes.Â
12:53 AM
3.5 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, This is on a good length and aimed for the pads. Andy McBrineÂ is unable to put this one away and another massive appeal for LBW. This is pitching outside leg as well.Â
12:52 AM
3.4 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, Continues to bowl full but pitches this just outside leg. Andy McBrineÂ looks to tuck this off his legs but misses and gets hit on his pads. A huge appeal but the umpire remains unmoved.Â
12:51 AM
3.4 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Goes full and strays down leg once again. Andy McBrineÂ tries to flick this away but is unable to connect and the umpire indicates wide once again.Â
12:51 AM
3.4 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Chris SoleÂ is not being able to support Brandon McMullenÂ by keeping it tight. This is on a good length but going down leg. Andy McBrineÂ looks to clip this fine but misses and the umpire calls wide.Â
12:50 AM
3.3 Chris Sole to Harry Tector, 1 run, On a good length this time and outside the off pole. Harry TectorÂ guides this past the point fielder and picks up a singe.Â
12:49 AM
3.2 Chris Sole to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Harry TectorÂ gets Ireland's first boundary as he uses his wrists beautifully here! This is bowled full and into the pads. Harry TectorÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and collects four runs.Â
12:49 AM
3.1 Chris Sole to Harry Tector, no run, Chris SoleÂ bowls over the wicket to the right-hander and serves this full, outside off. Harry TectorÂ knocks this towards the point fielder.Â
12:47 AM
2.6 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, In the channel outside the off stump and on a good length once again. Andy BalbirnieÂ is happy to not offer a shot and allows the keeper to collect it. Just one run from this over as well by Brandon McMullen.
12:47 AM
2.5 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, Continues to angle this away outside off on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ shoulders his arms to this one as well.Â
12:46 AM
2.4 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, no run, Goes full and angles this away from the left-hander outside off. Andy McBrineÂ raises his bat and allows this to go through to the keeper.Â
12:46 AM
2.3 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, 1 run, Slightly wider outside off on a good length. Harry TectorÂ works this towards deep backward point to open his account with a single.Â
12:45 AM
2.2 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls this on a good length as well and just outside off with the wicket-keeper standing up to the wicket. Harry TectorÂ blocks this into the off side.Â
12:44 AM
2.1 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, no run, Brandon McMullenÂ bowls this on a good length and in the channel outside off. Harry TectorÂ feels for this one and gets an outside edge, The ball falls short of first slip.Â
12:43 AM
1.6 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, Attacks the stumps on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ pushes this towards the fielder at mid on.Â
12:43 AM
1.6 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Bangs this in short as well and strays down leg. Andy McBrineÂ looks to pull but misses and the umpire indicates that this is wide.Â
12:43 AM
1.5 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, 2 runs, Goes outside the off pole this time and bowls this on a good length. Andy BalbirnieÂ punches this on the up towards deep cover for a couple of runs.Â
12:43 AM
1.4 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, This is angling down leg as well on a good length. Andy BalbirnieÂ misses his flick and the ball hits his pad once again.Â
12:40 AM
1.3 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, Pulls his length back a fraction and bowls at the stumps. Andy McBrineÂ looks to tuck this leg side but gets beaten by the extra pace this time and gets hit on the body.Â
12:40 AM
1.2 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, Gets this one to nip back in from a good length and in line with the stumps. Andy McBrineÂ is unable to get his bat onto this as the ball hits the pads. Clearly going down leg though.Â
12:39 AM
1.2 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Bowls this short and going down leg side. Andy McBrineÂ leaves this one alone and the umpire calls this wide.Â
12:38 AM
1.1 Chris Sole to Andy McBrine, no run, Chris SoleÂ angles this into the stumps on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ looks to tuck this leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
12:38 AM
Chris SoleÂ will bowl from the other end.
12:37 AM
0.6 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, no run, This is on a good length and outside the off stump. Harry TectorÂ gets on his toes and dabs this into the off side.
12:37 AM
0.5 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, no run, Goes fuller this time and outside off. Harry TectorÂ gets well forward and defends this solidly.
12:36 AM
0.4 Brandon McMullen to Harry Tector, no run, Quite an anti-climax as Harry TectorÂ does not offer a shot! This is bowled well outside off on a good length. Harry TectorÂ negotiates the hat-trick ball with ease.Â
12:35 AM
Harry TectorÂ walks out at no.4 in the very first over.
12:34 AM
0.3 Brandon McMullen to Andy Balbirnie, out, OUT! PLUMB! Two wickets in two deliveries and Brandon McMullenÂ is on fire here! The IrelandÂ skipper has to depart on a golden duck leaving his side in all sorts of trouble! This is bowled on a good length and in line with the stumps. Andy BalbirnieÂ plays the wrong line as the ball straightens after pitching, Beats the outside edge and raps him on the pads. The Scottish players go up in appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Brandon McMullenÂ is on a hat-trick in the very first over and this is just the start ScotlandÂ wanted.Â
12:33 AM
Andy BalbirnieÂ walks out next.
12:32 AM
0.2 Brandon McMullen to Paul Stirling, out, OUT! CAUGHT! What a stunning start for Scotland! Brandon McMullenÂ has got the big wicket of Paul StirlingÂ and this is just what IrelandÂ did not need! This is bowled full and well outside the off pole. Paul StirlingÂ reaches for it and looks to thump this through the off side but there is some lateral movement on offer. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards first slip. Mark WattÂ takes a sharp catch to his right and Brandon McMullenÂ has drawn first blood for his side.Â
12:31 AM
0.1 Brandon McMullen to Andy McBrine, 1 run, Brandon McMullenÂ begins with a full delivery swinging into the pads and in line with the stumps. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips this towards deep square leg and takes a single to get off the mark.Â
12:30 AM
We are done with the pre-match formalities. Paul StirlingÂ and Andy McBrineÂ are the two openers for Ireland whileÂ Brandon McMullenÂ will bowl the first over.
12:23 AM
The match officials are making their way into the field followed by the players of both sides for their respective National Athems.
12:14 AM
Andy Balbirnie the skipper of IrelandÂ says that we need to win today and batting or bowling first doesn't matter. He adds that they need to turn around a lot of things they did wrong against Oman. He also adds that the surface will not help the spinners it seems and batting first the team needs to score big. He closes by saying that this is a must-win game for us and we need to find a way to win the game and score big. JustÂ one change as Curtis CampherÂ comes in.
12:13 AM
Richie BerringtonÂ the skipper of ScotlandÂ says they will bowl first as the surface looks solid and will remain true throughout the game. He adds that in a game with an early start, the bowlers might well get some help from the conditions. He also adds that the surface looks really solid to bat. He closes by saying that it is alsways exciting to face Ireland and they will be looking to win this.
12:12 AM
Scotland (Playing XI) - Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif
12:12 AM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.
