Live Score-Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: JSY vs CAN Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Updated: March 27, 2023 2:11 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
14:11 PM

16.2 Benjamin Ward to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid off.

14:11 PM

16.1 Benjamin Ward to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid off.

14:10 PM

FOUR

15.6 Asa Tribe to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

14:10 PM

15.5 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

14:10 PM

15.4 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run.

14:10 PM

15.3 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run.

14:10 PM

15.2 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid off.

14:09 PM

15.1 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.

14:07 PM

14.6 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid off.

14:06 PM

14.5 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

14:06 PM

14.4 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

14:06 PM

14.3 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run.

14:06 PM

14.2 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run.

14:05 PM

14.1 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.

14:03 PM

13.6 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

14:03 PM

13.5 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

14:01 PM

FOUR

13.4 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

14:00 PM

13.3 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

14:00 PM

13.2 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.

13:59 PM

13.1 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards square leg.

13:58 PM

12.6 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid off.

13:58 PM

12.5 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.

13:58 PM

12.4 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards fine leg.

13:57 PM

12.3 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:57 PM

12.2 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid on.

13:57 PM

12.1 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards point.

13:56 PM

11.6 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.

13:55 PM

11.5 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:55 PM

11.4 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

13:54 PM

11.3 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards square leg.

13:54 PM

11.2 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.

13:54 PM

11.1 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:52 PM

10.6 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.

13:52 PM

10.5 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.

13:52 PM

10.4 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:51 PM

10.3 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

13:51 PM

10.2 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:50 PM

10.1 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards fine leg.

13:49 PM

9.6 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:48 PM

9.5 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:48 PM

9.4 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid on.

13:48 PM

9.3 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid on.

13:48 PM

9.2 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run.

13:48 PM

wide

9.2 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:48 PM

9.1 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run.

13:47 PM

8.6 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run.

13:47 PM

out

8.5 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, out, OUT! c Josh Lawrenson b Charles Perchard.

13:47 PM

8.4 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:47 PM

8.3 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:47 PM

8.2 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run.

13:47 PM

8.1 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:46 PM

7.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:46 PM

wide

7.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:46 PM

FOUR

7.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

13:46 PM

7.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:46 PM

7.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

13:46 PM

7.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

13:46 PM

7.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:46 PM

wide

7.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:46 PM

6.6 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

13:45 PM

6.5 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:45 PM

6.4 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:45 PM

6.3 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:45 PM

6.2 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

13:45 PM

6.1 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

13:44 PM

5.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:44 PM

FOUR

5.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

13:44 PM

5.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:29 PM

5.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:29 PM

5.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run, played towards mid on.

13:29 PM

5.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:29 PM

4.6 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.

13:29 PM

4.5 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.

13:29 PM

4.4 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

13:28 PM

4.3 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes, played towards third man.

13:28 PM

4.2 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, No run.

13:23 PM

out

4.1 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, out, OUT! c Nick Greenwood b Julius Sumerauer.

13:20 PM

out

3.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, out, OUT! b Anthony Hawkins-Kay.

13:19 PM

3.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

13:18 PM

3.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

13:18 PM

3.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards square leg.

13:18 PM

3.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:18 PM

3.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:17 PM

FOUR

2.6 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

13:15 PM

FOUR

2.5 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

13:15 PM

2.4 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

13:15 PM

2.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:14 PM

2.2 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:14 PM

2.1 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

13:14 PM

wide

2.1 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:14 PM

FOUR

1.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

13:13 PM

1.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid on.

13:13 PM

1.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.

13:13 PM

1.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.

13:13 PM

1.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:13 PM

1.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:12 PM

0.6 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.

13:12 PM

0.5 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.

13:12 PM

0.4 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.

13:12 PM

wide

0.4 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:12 PM

0.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:12 PM

wide

0.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, wide, 5 runs, 5 Wides.

13:12 PM

wide

0.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, wide, 1 run, Wide.

13:12 PM

out

0.2 Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, out, OUT! lbw b Julius Sumerauer.

13:12 PM

FOUR

0.1 Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

