Live Score-Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: JSY vs CAN Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
14:11 PM
16.2 Benjamin Ward to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid off.
14:11 PM
16.1 Benjamin Ward to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid off.
14:10 PM
FOUR
15.6 Asa Tribe to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
14:10 PM
15.5 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14:10 PM
15.4 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run.
14:10 PM
15.3 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run.
14:10 PM
15.2 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid off.
14:09 PM
15.1 Asa Tribe to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.
14:07 PM
14.6 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid off.
14:06 PM
14.5 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
14:06 PM
14.4 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
14:06 PM
14.3 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run.
14:06 PM
14.2 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run.
14:05 PM
14.1 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.
14:03 PM
13.6 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14:03 PM
13.5 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
14:01 PM
FOUR
13.4 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
14:00 PM
13.3 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
14:00 PM
13.2 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.
13:59 PM
13.1 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards square leg.
13:58 PM
12.6 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid off.
13:58 PM
12.5 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
13:58 PM
12.4 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards fine leg.
13:57 PM
12.3 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:57 PM
12.2 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid on.
13:57 PM
12.1 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards point.
13:56 PM
11.6 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards covers.
13:55 PM
11.5 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:55 PM
11.4 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13:54 PM
11.3 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards square leg.
13:54 PM
11.2 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
13:54 PM
11.1 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:52 PM
10.6 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
13:52 PM
10.5 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
13:52 PM
10.4 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:51 PM
10.3 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
13:51 PM
10.2 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:50 PM
10.1 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards fine leg.
13:49 PM
9.6 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:48 PM
9.5 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:48 PM
9.4 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid on.
13:48 PM
9.3 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run, played towards mid on.
13:48 PM
9.2 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, No run.
13:48 PM
wide
9.2 Elliot Miles to Harsh Thaker, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:48 PM
9.1 Elliot Miles to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run.
13:47 PM
8.6 Charles Perchard to Harsh Thaker, No run.
13:47 PM
out
8.5 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, out, OUT! c Josh Lawrenson b Charles Perchard.
13:47 PM
8.4 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:47 PM
8.3 Charles Perchard to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:47 PM
8.2 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run.
13:47 PM
8.1 Charles Perchard to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:46 PM
7.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:46 PM
wide
7.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:46 PM
FOUR
7.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
13:46 PM
7.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:46 PM
7.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
13:46 PM
7.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
13:46 PM
7.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:46 PM
wide
7.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:46 PM
6.6 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
13:45 PM
6.5 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:45 PM
6.4 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:45 PM
6.3 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:45 PM
6.2 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
13:45 PM
6.1 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
13:44 PM
5.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:44 PM
FOUR
5.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
13:44 PM
5.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:29 PM
5.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:29 PM
5.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run, played towards mid on.
13:29 PM
5.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:29 PM
4.6 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
13:29 PM
4.5 Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
13:29 PM
4.4 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13:28 PM
4.3 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, byes, 4 runs, 4 Byes, played towards third man.
13:28 PM
4.2 Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
13:23 PM
out
4.1 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, out, OUT! c Nick Greenwood b Julius Sumerauer.
13:20 PM
out
3.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, out, OUT! b Anthony Hawkins-Kay.
13:19 PM
3.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13:18 PM
3.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
13:18 PM
3.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards square leg.
13:18 PM
3.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:18 PM
3.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:17 PM
FOUR
2.6 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
13:15 PM
FOUR
2.5 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
13:15 PM
2.4 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13:15 PM
2.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:14 PM
2.2 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:14 PM
2.1 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
13:14 PM
wide
2.1 Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:14 PM
FOUR
1.6 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
13:13 PM
1.5 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid on.
13:13 PM
1.4 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
13:13 PM
1.3 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.
13:13 PM
1.2 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:13 PM
1.1 Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:12 PM
0.6 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.
13:12 PM
0.5 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13:12 PM
0.4 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.
13:12 PM
wide
0.4 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:12 PM
0.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:12 PM
wide
0.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, wide, 5 runs, 5 Wides.
13:12 PM
wide
0.3 Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, wide, 1 run, Wide.
13:12 PM
out
0.2 Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, out, OUT! lbw b Julius Sumerauer.
13:12 PM
FOUR
0.1 Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
