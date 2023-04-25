Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Updated: April 25, 2023 9:03 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

  • Live Blog
Singapore

18/0 (4.3 Ovs)

Aritra Dutta (C) 4*(13) 1x4, 0x6

Amartya Kaul 14*(14) 3x4, 0x6

Yasin Patel 2.3 - 0 - 5 - 0

Ilyas Ahmed 2 - 0 - 13 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

9:03 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.6 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards covers.

9:02 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.5 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run.

9:01 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.4 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards mid on.

9:01 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.3 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run.

9:00 AM

FOUR

3.2 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

8:59 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.1 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards mid wicket.

8:59 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.6 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards covers.

8:59 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.5 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.

8:58 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.4 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards covers.

8:58 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.3 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.

8:57 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.2 Yasin Patel to Amartya Kaul, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

8:57 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.1 Yasin Patel to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards point.

8:55 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.6 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

8:55 AM

FOUR

1.5 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

8:53 AM

FOUR

1.4 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

8:53 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.3 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards covers.

8:52 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.2 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards covers.

8:52 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.1 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards mid off.

8:50 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.6 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.

8:49 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.5 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards mid off.

8:49 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.4 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run.

8:48 AM

FOUR

0.3 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

8:48 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.2 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle
Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th T20I match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs DC 34 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs CSK 33 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Update...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

'David Warner Revenge on Kavya Maran'- Fans Troll SRH Director After Loss Against Delhi Capitals | Watch Viral Memes

'David Warner Revenge on Kavya Maran'- Fans Troll SRH Direct...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th T20I match Live cricket score at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

Sharjah Stadium Names Stand After Sachin Tendulkar

Sharjah Stadium Names Stand After Sachin Tendulkar

Advertisement