Live Score-Kuwait vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs SIN 15 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

18/0 (4.3 Ovs)
Aritra Dutta (C) 4*(13) 1x4, 0x6
Amartya Kaul 14*(14) 3x4, 0x6
Yasin Patel 2.3 - 0 - 5 - 0
Ilyas Ahmed 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
18/0 (4.3 Ovs)
Aritra Dutta (C) 4*(13) 1x4, 0x6
Amartya Kaul 14*(14) 3x4, 0x6
Yasin Patel 2.3 - 0 - 5 - 0
Ilyas Ahmed 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
9:03 AM
3.6 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards covers.
9:02 AM
3.5 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run.
9:01 AM
3.4 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards mid on.
9:01 AM
3.3 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run.
9:00 AM
3.2 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
8:59 AM
3.1 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8:59 AM
2.6 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards covers.
8:59 AM
2.5 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.
8:58 AM
2.4 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards covers.
8:58 AM
2.3 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.
8:57 AM
2.2 Yasin Patel to Amartya Kaul, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
8:57 AM
2.1 Yasin Patel to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards point.
8:55 AM
1.6 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
8:55 AM
1.5 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
8:53 AM
1.4 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
8:53 AM
1.3 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards covers.
8:52 AM
1.2 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards covers.
8:52 AM
1.1 Ilyas Ahmed to Amartya Kaul, No run, played towards mid off.
8:50 AM
0.6 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.
8:49 AM
0.5 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards mid off.
8:49 AM
0.4 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run.
8:48 AM
0.3 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
8:48 AM
0.2 Yasin Patel to Aritra Dutta, No run, played towards point.
COMMENTS