Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

37/3 (9.0 Ovs)
Rohan Mustafa 0*(9) 0x4, 0x6
Vriitya Aravind (W) 19*(28) 1x4, 0x6
Shahrukh Quddus 5 - 0 - 32 - 2
Yasin Patel 4 - 1 - 5 - 1
9:24 AM
8.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:24 AM
8.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
9:23 AM
8.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
9:22 AM
7.6 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards point.
9:21 AM
7.5 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.
9:21 AM
7.4 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:21 AM
7.3 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.
9:20 AM
7.2 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
9:20 AM
7.1 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:18 AM
6.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.
9:18 AM
6.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid on.
9:17 AM
6.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 5 runs, 5 runs.
9:16 AM
6.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:16 AM
6.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:15 AM
6.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:14 AM
5.6 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
9:14 AM
5.5 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:14 AM
5.4 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:13 AM
5.3 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:13 AM
5.2 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
9:13 AM
5.1 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:12 AM
4.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.
9:11 AM
4.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.
9:09 AM
4.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, out, OUT! c Mohammad Amin b Shahrukh Quddus.
9:08 AM
4.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards mid off.
9:07 AM
4.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:07 AM
4.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
9:06 AM
3.6 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:05 AM
3.5 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:05 AM
3.4 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:04 AM
3.3 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
9:04 AM
3.2 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards covers.
9:04 AM
3.1 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:02 AM
2.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:01 AM
2.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards covers.
9:01 AM
2.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.
9:00 AM
2.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
9:00 AM
2.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:00 AM
2.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
8:59 AM
1.6 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run.
8:59 AM
1.5 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run.
8:59 AM
1.4 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards point.
8:58 AM
1.3 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards covers.
8:55 AM
1.2 Yasin Patel to Aryan Lakra, out, OUT! b Yasin Patel.
8:54 AM
1.1 Yasin Patel to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.
8:52 AM
0.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
8:52 AM
0.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
8:51 AM
0.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, out, OUT! c Ravija Sandaruwan b Shahrukh Quddus.
8:49 AM
0.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
8:49 AM
0.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
8:49 AM
0.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
