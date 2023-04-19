Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Updated: April 19, 2023 9:24 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

  • Live Blog
UAE

37/3 (9.0 Ovs)

Rohan Mustafa 0*(9) 0x4, 0x6

Vriitya Aravind (W) 19*(28) 1x4, 0x6

Shahrukh Quddus 5 - 0 - 32 - 2

Yasin Patel 4 - 1 - 5 - 1

Summary

NEW UPDATES

9:24 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

8.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:24 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

8.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.

9:23 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

8.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

9:22 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

7.6 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards point.

9:21 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

7.5 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.

9:21 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

7.4 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:21 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

7.3 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.

9:20 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

7.2 Yasin Patel to Rohan Mustafa, No run.

9:20 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

7.1 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:18 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

6.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.

9:18 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

6.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid on.

9:17 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

6.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 5 runs, 5 runs.

9:16 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

6.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:16 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

6.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:15 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

6.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:14 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.6 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

9:14 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.5 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:14 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.4 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:13 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.3 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:13 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.2 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.

9:13 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.1 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:12 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.

9:11 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards covers.

9:09 AM

out

4.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, out, OUT! c Mohammad Amin b Shahrukh Quddus.

9:08 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards mid off.

9:07 AM

FOUR

4.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:07 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

9:06 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.6 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:05 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.5 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:05 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.4 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:04 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.3 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

9:04 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.2 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards covers.

9:04 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.1 Yasin Patel to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:02 AM

FOUR

2.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Rameez Shahzad, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:01 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards covers.

9:01 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards point.

9:00 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.

9:00 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:00 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

8:59 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.6 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run.

8:59 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.5 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run.

8:59 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.4 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards point.

8:58 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.3 Yasin Patel to Rameez Shahzad, No run, played towards covers.

8:55 AM

out

1.2 Yasin Patel to Aryan Lakra, out, OUT! b Yasin Patel.

8:54 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.1 Yasin Patel to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards covers.

8:52 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

8:52 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

8:51 AM

out

0.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, out, OUT! c Ravija Sandaruwan b Shahrukh Quddus.

8:49 AM

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, No run.

8:49 AM

FOUR

0.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

8:49 AM

FOUR

0.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live Score-Oman vs Qatar Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA vs QAT Live Cricket Score, 4 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu
Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs MI 25 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Live Score-Nepal vs Malaysia Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs MAS Live Cricket Score, 1 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live Score-Hong Kong vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: HK vs SIN Live Cricket Score, 2 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score...

Live Score-Oman vs Qatar Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA vs QAT Live Cricket Score, 4 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Oman vs Qatar Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA...

IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Fantasy XI and head-to-head records you need to know

IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Fantasy XI and head-to-head records you...

Many Mocked Him For Nepotism But...: Preity Zinta's Tweet For Arjun Tendulkar After His 1st IPL Wicket Is Viral

Many Mocked Him For Nepotism But...: Preity Zinta's Tweet Fo...

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs MI 25 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricke...

Advertisement