Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Updated: April 29, 2023 9:46 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
Nepal

90/3 (13.4 Ovs)

Rohit Paudel (C) 3*(8) 0x4, 0x6

Kushal Malla 9*(4) 0x4, 1x6

Mohammed Aslam 3.4 - 0 - 13 - 1

Adnan Idrees 2 - 0 - 4 - 2

Summary

NEW UPDATES

9:46 AM

13.4 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:45 AM

SIX

13.3 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Malla, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

9:45 AM

13.2 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

9:45 AM

13.1 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:43 AM

12.6 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:43 AM

12.5 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, No run.

9:42 AM

12.4 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:42 AM

12.3 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:41 AM

out

12.2 Adnan Idrees to Aasif Sheikh, out, OUT! c Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees.

9:40 AM

12.1 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:38 AM

11.6 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:38 AM

11.5 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:38 AM

11.4 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.

9:36 AM

out

11.3 Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, out, OUT! c Ravija Sandaruwan b Mohammed Aslam.

9:35 AM

11.2 Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

9:35 AM

11.1 Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.

9:34 AM

10.6 Adnan Idrees to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:33 AM

out

10.5 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, out, OUT! c Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees.

9:31 AM

10.4 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:31 AM

10.3 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:31 AM

10.2 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:30 AM

10.1 Adnan Idrees to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:28 AM

9.6 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:28 AM

9.5 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:27 AM

9.4 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:27 AM

9.3 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:27 AM

9.2 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:27 AM

9.1 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:25 AM

SIX

8.6 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

9:24 AM

no ball

8.6 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, no ball, no run, No ball.

9:24 AM

8.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:24 AM

8.4 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:23 AM

FOUR

8.3 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

9:22 AM

8.2 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:22 AM

8.1 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:21 AM

7.6 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:21 AM

7.5 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.

9:21 AM

7.4 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:20 AM

7.3 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:20 AM

7.2 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:19 AM

7.1 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:17 AM

FOUR

6.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:16 AM

6.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.

9:16 AM

FOUR

6.4 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

9:15 AM

6.3 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:15 AM

6.2 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:15 AM

6.1 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:13 AM

5.6 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards third man.

9:12 AM

FOUR

5.5 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:11 AM

5.4 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:11 AM

wide

5.4 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:10 AM

FOUR

5.3 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

9:08 AM

SIX

5.2 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

9:08 AM

5.1 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:06 AM

4.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:06 AM

4.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

9:06 AM

4.4 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:05 AM

4.3 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.

9:05 AM

4.2 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid on.

9:05 AM

4.1 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:03 AM

SIX

3.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.

9:02 AM

3.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.

9:02 AM

SIX

3.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.

9:01 AM

3.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.

9:01 AM

3.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run.

9:01 AM

3.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.

8:59 AM

2.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.

8:59 AM

2.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

8:58 AM

2.4 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.

8:58 AM

2.3 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.

8:58 AM

2.2 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.

8:57 AM

2.1 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

8:56 AM

1.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

8:55 AM

FOUR

1.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

8:55 AM

1.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

8:54 AM

1.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

8:53 AM

FOUR

1.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

8:52 AM

1.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.

8:51 AM

0.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

8:50 AM

0.5 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

8:50 AM

wide

0.5 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, wide, 1 run, Wide.

8:49 AM

FOUR

0.4 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

8:49 AM

0.3 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.

8:49 AM

0.2 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

