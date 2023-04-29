Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

90/3 (13.4 Ovs)
Rohit Paudel (C) 3*(8) 0x4, 0x6
Kushal Malla 9*(4) 0x4, 1x6
Mohammed Aslam 3.4 - 0 - 13 - 1
Adnan Idrees 2 - 0 - 4 - 2
9:46 AM
13.4 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:45 AM
13.3 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Malla, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
9:45 AM
13.2 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
9:45 AM
13.1 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:43 AM
12.6 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:43 AM
12.5 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, No run.
9:42 AM
12.4 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:42 AM
12.3 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Malla, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:41 AM
12.2 Adnan Idrees to Aasif Sheikh, out, OUT! c Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees.
9:40 AM
12.1 Adnan Idrees to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:38 AM
11.6 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:38 AM
11.5 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:38 AM
11.4 Mohammed Aslam to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
9:36 AM
11.3 Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, out, OUT! c Ravija Sandaruwan b Mohammed Aslam.
9:35 AM
11.2 Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
9:35 AM
11.1 Mohammed Aslam to Bhim Sharki, No run, played towards covers.
9:34 AM
10.6 Adnan Idrees to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:33 AM
10.5 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, out, OUT! c Yasin Patel b Adnan Idrees.
9:31 AM
10.4 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:31 AM
10.3 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:31 AM
10.2 Adnan Idrees to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:30 AM
10.1 Adnan Idrees to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:28 AM
9.6 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:28 AM
9.5 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:27 AM
9.4 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:27 AM
9.3 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:27 AM
9.2 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:27 AM
9.1 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:25 AM
8.6 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
9:24 AM
8.6 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, no ball, no run, No ball.
9:24 AM
8.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:24 AM
8.4 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:23 AM
8.3 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
9:22 AM
8.2 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:22 AM
8.1 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:21 AM
7.6 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:21 AM
7.5 Mohammed Aslam to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
9:21 AM
7.4 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:20 AM
7.3 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:20 AM
7.2 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:19 AM
7.1 Mohammed Aslam to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:17 AM
6.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:16 AM
6.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
9:16 AM
6.4 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
9:15 AM
6.3 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:15 AM
6.2 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:15 AM
6.1 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:13 AM
5.6 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards third man.
9:12 AM
5.5 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:11 AM
5.4 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:11 AM
5.4 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:10 AM
5.3 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
9:08 AM
5.2 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
9:08 AM
5.1 Sayed Monib to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:06 AM
4.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:06 AM
4.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
9:06 AM
4.4 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:05 AM
4.3 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
9:05 AM
4.2 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid on.
9:05 AM
4.1 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:03 AM
3.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.
9:02 AM
3.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
9:02 AM
3.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.
9:01 AM
3.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
9:01 AM
3.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
9:01 AM
3.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
8:59 AM
2.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
8:59 AM
2.5 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
8:58 AM
2.4 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
8:58 AM
2.3 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
8:58 AM
2.2 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
8:57 AM
2.1 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8:56 AM
1.6 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
8:55 AM
1.5 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
8:55 AM
1.4 Shahrukh Quddus to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8:54 AM
1.3 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
8:53 AM
1.2 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
8:52 AM
1.1 Shahrukh Quddus to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
8:51 AM
0.6 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8:50 AM
0.5 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8:50 AM
0.5 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, wide, 1 run, Wide.
8:49 AM
0.4 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
8:49 AM
0.3 Yasin Patel to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
8:49 AM
0.2 Yasin Patel to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
