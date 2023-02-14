live-score-Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs NAM 1 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

LIVE NOW

Updated: February 14, 2023 9:25 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

NEW UPDATES

9:25 AM

7.6 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.

9:25 AM

7.5 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.

9:25 AM

7.4 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.

9:24 AM

7.3 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.

9:24 AM

FOUR

7.2 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

9:23 AM

FOUR

7.1 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:22 AM

6.6 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid on.

9:21 AM

6.5 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards point.

9:20 AM

SIX

6.4 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.

9:20 AM

FOUR

6.3 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:19 AM

wide

6.3 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:18 AM

6.2 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.

9:18 AM

6.1 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run.

9:16 AM

5.6 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

9:16 AM

5.5 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards covers.

9:15 AM

5.4 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run.

9:15 AM

FOUR

5.3 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

9:14 AM

5.2 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.

9:13 AM

5.1 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards covers.

9:12 AM

4.6 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run.

9:12 AM

4.5 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.

9:11 AM

4.4 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.

9:10 AM

4.3 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run.

9:10 AM

4.2 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run.

9:09 AM

4.1 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

9:08 AM

3.6 Karan KC to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.

9:08 AM

3.5 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

9:07 AM

3.4 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards covers.

9:06 AM

3.3 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run.

9:06 AM

3.2 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run.

9:05 AM

3.1 Karan KC to Karl Birkenstock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:04 AM

2.6 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.

9:02 AM

out

2.5 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, out, OUT! b Sompal Kami.

9:01 AM

2.4 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, byes, 1 run, Bye.

9:00 AM

2.3 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.

9:00 AM

2.2 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.

8:59 AM

2.1 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid on.

8:58 AM

1.6 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.

8:58 AM

1.5 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid off.

8:57 AM

1.4 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.

8:57 AM

1.3 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.

8:56 AM

1.2 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run.

8:56 AM

1.1 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run.

8:53 AM

0.6 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.

8:52 AM

0.5 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

8:52 AM

0.4 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid on.

8:51 AM

0.3 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.

8:51 AM

0.2 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.

8:50 AM

FOUR

0.1 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

