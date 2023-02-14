LIVE NOW
live-score-Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs NAM 1 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
9:25 AM
7.6 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.
9:25 AM
7.5 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.
9:25 AM
7.4 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.
9:24 AM
7.3 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.
9:24 AM
FOUR
7.2 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
9:23 AM
FOUR
7.1 Dipendra Singh Airee to Karl Birkenstock, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:22 AM
6.6 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid on.
9:21 AM
6.5 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards point.
9:20 AM
SIX
6.4 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, SIX, Six! Played towards square leg.
9:20 AM
FOUR
6.3 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:19 AM
wide
6.3 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:18 AM
6.2 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.
9:18 AM
6.1 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run.
9:16 AM
5.6 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
9:16 AM
5.5 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards covers.
9:15 AM
5.4 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run.
9:15 AM
FOUR
5.3 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
9:14 AM
5.2 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.
9:13 AM
5.1 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards covers.
9:12 AM
4.6 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run.
9:12 AM
4.5 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.
9:11 AM
4.4 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.
9:10 AM
4.3 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run.
9:10 AM
4.2 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run.
9:09 AM
4.1 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
9:08 AM
3.6 Karan KC to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.
9:08 AM
3.5 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
9:07 AM
3.4 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards covers.
9:06 AM
3.3 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run.
9:06 AM
3.2 Karan KC to Michael Van Lingen, No run.
9:05 AM
3.1 Karan KC to Karl Birkenstock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:04 AM
2.6 Sompal Kami to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.
9:02 AM
out
2.5 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, out, OUT! b Sompal Kami.
9:01 AM
2.4 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, byes, 1 run, Bye.
9:00 AM
2.3 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.
9:00 AM
2.2 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards covers.
8:59 AM
2.1 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid on.
8:58 AM
1.6 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.
8:58 AM
1.5 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid off.
8:57 AM
1.4 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.
8:57 AM
1.3 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.
8:56 AM
1.2 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
8:56 AM
1.1 Karan KC to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
8:53 AM
0.6 Sompal Kami to Karl Birkenstock, No run, played towards mid off.
8:52 AM
0.5 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
8:52 AM
0.4 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid on.
8:51 AM
0.3 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.
8:51 AM
0.2 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.
8:50 AM
FOUR
0.1 Sompal Kami to Lohan Louwrens, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
