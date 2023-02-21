Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

LIVE NOW

Updated: February 21, 2023 10:04 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

NEW UPDATES

10:04 AM

15.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.

10:03 AM

15.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

10:03 AM

15.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to Matthew Cross, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

10:02 AM

15.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

10:00 AM

14.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.

10:00 AM

14.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.

10:00 AM

14.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run.

9:59 AM

14.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.

9:59 AM

14.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:58 AM

14.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:53 AM

out

13.6 Sandeep Lamichhane to Richie Berrington, out, OUT! lbw b Sandeep Lamichhane.

9:50 AM

out

13.5 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, out, OUT! b Sandeep Lamichhane.

9:49 AM

FOUR

13.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

9:48 AM

FOUR

13.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

9:48 AM

13.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

9:47 AM

13.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:46 AM

12.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:46 AM

12.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.

9:45 AM

12.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:45 AM

12.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:44 AM

SIX

12.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

9:44 AM

12.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:43 AM

11.6 Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:42 AM

11.5 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:42 AM

FOUR

11.4 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

9:41 AM

11.3 Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:41 AM

11.2 Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.

9:41 AM

11.1 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:39 AM

10.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.

9:39 AM

10.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:38 AM

10.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:38 AM

10.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:37 AM

10.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:36 AM

10.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:35 AM

9.6 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:34 AM

SIX

9.5 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.

9:34 AM

9.4 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:33 AM

FOUR

9.3 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

9:33 AM

FOUR

9.2 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

9:33 AM

9.1 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, No run, played towards point.

9:31 AM

8.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:30 AM

8.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.

9:29 AM

8.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run.

9:29 AM

8.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run.

9:28 AM

8.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run.

9:28 AM

8.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:26 AM

7.6 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:24 AM

out

7.5 Sandeep Lamichhane to Kyle Coetzer, out, OUT! lbw b Sandeep Lamichhane.

9:23 AM

7.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:22 AM

FOUR

7.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:21 AM

FOUR

7.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:21 AM

7.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, No run, played towards point.

9:19 AM

6.6 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:19 AM

6.5 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

9:18 AM

6.4 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:17 AM

6.3 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:16 AM

6.2 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.

9:16 AM

FOUR

6.1 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

9:14 AM

5.6 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.

9:14 AM

5.5 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.

9:13 AM

5.4 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.

9:12 AM

5.3 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:11 AM

FOUR

5.2 Karan KC to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

9:11 AM

wide

5.2 Karan KC to George Munsey, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:10 AM

5.1 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.

9:08 AM

4.6 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

9:08 AM

4.5 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

9:07 AM

4.4 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards point.

9:07 AM

4.3 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

9:06 AM

4.2 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

9:06 AM

4.1 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.

9:04 AM

3.6 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:03 AM

3.5 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run.

9:03 AM

3.4 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:02 AM

3.3 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

9:01 AM

FOUR

3.2 Karan KC to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

9:00 AM

3.1 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.

8:59 AM

2.6 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.

8:59 AM

2.5 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.

8:58 AM

2.4 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

8:58 AM

2.3 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

8:57 AM

2.2 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.

8:56 AM

1.7 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.

8:55 AM

FOUR

1.6 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

8:54 AM

1.5 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.

8:53 AM

FOUR

1.4 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

8:52 AM

1.3 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

8:52 AM

FOUR

1.2 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

8:51 AM

1.1 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.

8:49 AM

0.6 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.

8:49 AM

0.5 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.

8:48 AM

0.4 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.

8:48 AM

0.3 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.

8:48 AM

0.2 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

