LIVE NOW
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10:04 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
15.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
10:03 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
15.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
10:03 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
15.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to Matthew Cross, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
10:02 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
15.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10:00 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
14.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
10:00 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
14.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
10:00 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
14.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run.
9:59 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
14.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
9:59 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
14.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:58 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
14.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:53 AM
out
13.6 Sandeep Lamichhane to Richie Berrington, out, OUT! lbw b Sandeep Lamichhane.
9:50 AM
out
13.5 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, out, OUT! b Sandeep Lamichhane.
9:49 AM
FOUR
13.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
9:48 AM
FOUR
13.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
9:48 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
13.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
9:47 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
13.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:46 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
12.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:46 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
12.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
9:45 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
12.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:45 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
12.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:44 AM
SIX
12.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
9:44 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
12.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:43 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
11.6 Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:42 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
11.5 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:42 AM
FOUR
11.4 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
9:41 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
11.3 Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:41 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
11.2 Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
9:41 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
11.1 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:39 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
9:39 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:38 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:38 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:37 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:36 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
10.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:35 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
9.6 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:34 AM
SIX
9.5 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
9:34 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
9.4 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:33 AM
FOUR
9.3 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
9:33 AM
FOUR
9.2 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
9:33 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
9.1 Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, No run, played towards point.
9:31 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
8.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:30 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
8.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
9:29 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
8.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run.
9:29 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
8.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run.
9:28 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
8.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to George Munsey, No run.
9:28 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
8.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:26 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
7.6 Sandeep Lamichhane to Christopher McBride, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:24 AM
out
7.5 Sandeep Lamichhane to Kyle Coetzer, out, OUT! lbw b Sandeep Lamichhane.
9:23 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
7.4 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:22 AM
FOUR
7.3 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:21 AM
FOUR
7.2 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:21 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
7.1 Sandeep Lamichhane to George Munsey, No run, played towards point.
9:19 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
6.6 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:19 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
6.5 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
9:18 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
6.4 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:17 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
6.3 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:16 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
6.2 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
9:16 AM
FOUR
6.1 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
9:14 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.6 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
9:14 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.5 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
9:13 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.4 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
9:12 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.3 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:11 AM
FOUR
5.2 Karan KC to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
9:11 AM
wide
5.2 Karan KC to George Munsey, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:10 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.1 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
9:08 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.6 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
9:08 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.5 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
9:07 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.4 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards point.
9:07 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.3 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
9:06 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.2 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
9:06 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.1 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
9:04 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.6 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:03 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.5 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run.
9:03 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.4 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:02 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.3 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
9:01 AM
FOUR
3.2 Karan KC to George Munsey, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
9:00 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.1 Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
8:59 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.6 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
8:59 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.5 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
8:58 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.4 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
8:58 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.3 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8:57 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.2 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
8:56 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.7 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
8:55 AM
FOUR
1.6 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
8:54 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.5 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
8:53 AM
FOUR
1.4 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
8:52 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.3 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
8:52 AM
FOUR
1.2 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
8:51 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.1 Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
8:49 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.6 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
8:49 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.5 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
8:48 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.4 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
8:48 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.3 Sompal Kami to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8:48 AM
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.2 Sompal Kami to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
COMMENTS