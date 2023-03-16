Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Updated: March 16, 2023 9:47 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEW UPDATES

9:47 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.6 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:46 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.5 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:46 AM

wide

5.5 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:45 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.4 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run.

9:45 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.3 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:44 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.

9:43 AM

wide

5.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:42 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

5.1 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

9:41 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

9:40 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:40 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:40 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.

9:39 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:39 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

4.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards square leg.

9:38 AM

FOUR

3.6 Kushal Malla to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

9:37 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.5 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:36 AM

SIX

3.4 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.

9:36 AM

SIX

3.3 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

9:35 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.2 Kushal Malla to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

9:35 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

3.1 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:33 AM

wide

3.1 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, wide, 3 runs, 3 Wides.

9:31 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.

9:30 AM

out

2.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, out, OUT! b Lalit Rajbanshi.

9:29 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards point.

9:28 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

9:27 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards covers.

9:27 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

2.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run.

9:25 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.6 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

9:25 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.5 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards point.

9:24 AM

SIX

1.4 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.

9:23 AM

FOUR

1.3 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

9:22 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.2 Sompal Kami to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:21 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

1.1 Sompal Kami to Aryan Lakra, No run.

9:21 AM

wide

1.1 Sompal Kami to Aryan Lakra, wide, 1 run, Wide.

9:19 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid on.

9:18 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid on.

9:18 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid wicket.

9:17 AM

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

0.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

9:17 AM

FOUR

0.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

Also Read

More News ›
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs UAE 5 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Live score Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs PNG 4 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst Clash Between BCCI And PCB

Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst...

Saqi... I Never Thought You Would Do This: Saqlain Mushtaq Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Epic Response To His Sledging

Saqi... I Never Thought You Would Do This: Saqlain Mushtaq R...

Injured New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Vows To Bounce Back From Injury, Extend Test Career

Injured New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Vows To Bounce Back Fr...

IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell To Replace Injured Phil Jacks At RCB

IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell To Replace Injured Phil Jacks At...

Advertisement