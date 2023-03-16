LIVE NOW
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
9:47 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.6 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:46 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.5 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:46 AM
wide
5.5 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:45 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.4 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run.
9:45 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.3 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:44 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
9:43 AM
wide
5.2 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:42 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
5.1 Sompal Kami to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
9:41 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
9:40 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:40 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:40 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards covers.
9:39 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:39 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
4.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards square leg.
9:38 AM
FOUR
3.6 Kushal Malla to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
9:37 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.5 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:36 AM
SIX
3.4 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
9:36 AM
SIX
3.3 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
9:35 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.2 Kushal Malla to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9:35 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
3.1 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:33 AM
wide
3.1 Kushal Malla to Muhammad Waseem, wide, 3 runs, 3 Wides.
9:31 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Vriitya Aravind, No run, played towards mid off.
9:30 AM
out
2.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, out, OUT! b Lalit Rajbanshi.
9:29 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, No run, played towards point.
9:28 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9:27 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards covers.
9:27 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
2.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
9:25 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.6 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9:25 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.5 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards point.
9:24 AM
SIX
1.4 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
9:23 AM
FOUR
1.3 Sompal Kami to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
9:22 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.2 Sompal Kami to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:21 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
1.1 Sompal Kami to Aryan Lakra, No run.
9:21 AM
wide
1.1 Sompal Kami to Aryan Lakra, wide, 1 run, Wide.
9:19 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid on.
9:18 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid on.
9:18 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Muhammad Waseem, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9:17 AM
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
0.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9:17 AM
FOUR
0.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aryan Lakra, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
COMMENTS