Live Score-Nepal vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs USA 6 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

14/2 (7.0 Ovs)
Aaron Jones (C) 2*(17) 0x4, 0x6
Sushant Modani 7*(15) 1x4, 0x6
Lalit Rajbanshi 4 - 0 - 8 - 0
Karan KC 3 - 1 - 6 - 2
01:03 PM
6.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, No run.
01:03 PM
6.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, No run.
01:02 PM
6.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, no run, on the pads, Modani bunts it to square leg.
01:02 PM
6.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, 1 run, Too full and on middle,Â Jones tucks it to square leg and takes a sharp single.Â
01:01 PM
6.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, 1 run, Around off, pushed to long off for a single.
01:01 PM
6.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, no run, An arm ball on off, Modani blocks it out.
01:00 PM
5.6 Karan KC to Aaron Jones, no run, That was very close. Length ball, angled in outside off and makes it to shape away.Â Jones looks to defend but gets beaten.
12:59 AM
5.5 Karan KC to Aaron Jones, no run, Short and way outside off, left alone.
12:58 AM
5.4 Karan KC to Aaron Jones, no run, A length ball, tailing on the pads.Â Jones misses his flick. This was angled down.
12:57 AM
5.3 Karan KC to Aaron Jones, no run, Outside off, tapped to point.
12:56 AM
5.2 Karan KC to Aaron Jones, no run, Outside off again and nips away.Â Jones fails to put his bat on it.
12:56 AM
5.1 Karan KC to Aaron Jones, no run, A length ball, outside off, swings away.Â Jones looks to push but misses.
12:54 AM
4.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, no run, Too full and on off, Modani defends on the front foot.
12:54 AM
4.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, 1 run, Tossed up on off.Â Jones pushes it to long off for a single. He is underway.
12:53 AM
4.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Very full on off,Â Jones pushes it back to the bowler.
12:53 AM
4.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Floated on middle,Â Jones stays back and defends.
12:52 AM
4.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Full and on middle,Â Jones blocks.
12:52 AM
4.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, On off, kept out.
12:51 AM
3.6 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, no run, Way outside off, this is left alone.
12:50 AM
3.5 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, no run, A length ball, outside off, shapes away. Modani has a poke at it but misses.
12:49 AM
3.4 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, no run, Length and outside off, tappedÂ to point.
12:48 AM
3.3 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, no run, Length ball, outside off. Modani plays with soft hands to the man at second slip.
12:48 AM
3.2 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely drive! Pitched up, outside off. Modani drives it through covers in the gap for four.
12:48 AM
3.1 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, no run, On middle, blocked.
12:46 AM
2.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Full and on off,Â Jones drills it to mid on and calls for a single. Modani is not interested though and sendsÂ Jones back from the halfway mark. The fielder throws at the keeper butÂ Jones dives and makes his ground.
12:46 AM
2.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Well outside off, it is knocked to cover.
12:45 AM
2.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Flat and outside off,Â Jones punches it to cover.
12:45 AM
2.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, Fuller and on middle,Â Jones pushes it to mid on.
12:45 AM
2.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Aaron Jones, no run, On off, kept out.
12:44 AM
2.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Sushant Modani, 1 run, Very full and on middle, Modani nudges it to mid-wicket.
12:42 AM
1.6 Karan KC to Saiteja Mukkamalla, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! This is a fantastic start for Nepal! A length ball, outside off, slight outward movement off the deck. Saiteja MukkamallaÂ prods across to defend but only gets an outside edge to second slip where Aarif SheikhÂ holds onto it. Karan KCÂ will be on a Hat-trick.
12:40 AM
1.5 Karan KC to Steven Taylor, out, OUT! LBW!Â Taylor is a goner! A yorker, angling on middle and off.Â Taylor stays back to flick but is late to get his bat around. He misses and gets trapped on the pads. A huge appeal and up goes the finger. NepalÂ with a bright start.
12:38 AM
1.4 Karan KC to Steven Taylor, no run, A length ball, on off.Â Taylor keeps it out.
12:38 AM
1.4 Karan KC to Steven Taylor, wide, 1 run, Wide! A bit of swing down the leg side.Â Taylor misses his flick.
12:37 AM
1.3 Karan KC to Steven Taylor, no run, This is full and on middle,Â Taylor makes a solid block.
12:36 AM
1.2 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, 1 run, On a length and on off, Modani pushes it to mid on for a single.
12:36 AM
1.1 Karan KC to Sushant Modani, no run, A length ball, on middle, this is blocked out.
12:34 AM
0.6 Lalit Rajbanshi to Steven Taylor, FOUR, FOUR! USA are off the mark! Short and outside off.Â Taylor cuts off the back foot through point for a boundary.
12:33 AM
0.5 Lalit Rajbanshi to Steven Taylor, no run, Short again, outside off,Â Taylor cuts but only to point.
12:33 AM
0.4 Lalit Rajbanshi to Steven Taylor, no run, Slower in the air, full and on off, blocked out.
12:33 AM
0.3 Lalit Rajbanshi to Steven Taylor, no run, This is short and outside off.Â Taylor cuts but finds the man at point.
12:32 AM
0.2 Lalit Rajbanshi to Steven Taylor, no run, An arm ball, outside off.Â Taylor shoulders arms to it.
12:32 AM
0.1 Lalit Rajbanshi to Steven Taylor, no run, Tossed up on middle,Â Taylor tucks it to mid-wicket.
12:25 AM
We are all set. It is time for the national anthems. It will be USA's first followed by Nepal's. All set now for the action. Sushant ModaniÂ and Steven TaylorÂ to open for USA. Spin to start as Lalit RajbanshiÂ has the ball in hand.
12:20 AM
Aaron JonesÂ says Monank PatelÂ is missing due to illness but should be back in the next game. Adds this is a good batting wicket and will look to start well. Informs Nisarg PatelÂ comes in for Monank Patel.
12:19 AM
Rohit PaudelÂ says they will bowl first as he doesn't know much about the wicket. Adds they batted well in the last game and will look to continue with the momentum. Informs Lalit RajbanshiÂ comes in for Sompal Kami.
12:13 AM
USA (PLAYING XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (C), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip.
12:13 AM
Nepal (PLAYING XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.Â
