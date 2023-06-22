LIVE NOW
Live Score-Netherlands vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NED vs USA 10 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
12:06 AM
USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (C), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (WK), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
12:06 AM
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt.
LIVE Updates | Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: NED Opt To Bow | FULL SCORECARD
Live Score-West Indies vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs NEP 9 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Score-Ireland vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs SCO 7 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Ireland Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 7 - ODI
21 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Scotland beat Ireland by 1 wicket
Oman Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 8 - ODI
21 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
England Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
16 Jun 2023 15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT - 20 Jun 2023
Australia beat England by 2 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
20 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
