Live Score-Netherlands vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NED vs USA 10 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Updated: June 22, 2023 12:06 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (C), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (WK), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt.

