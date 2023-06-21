Live Score-Oman vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA vs UAE 8 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

41/2 (11.1 Ovs)
Rameez Shahzad 3*(14) 0x4, 0x6
Vriitya Aravind (W) 20*(33) 2x4, 0x6
Mohammad Nadeem 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Zeeshan Maqsood 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
01:27 PM
Mohammad NadeemÂ replaces Fayyaz Butt.
01:27 PM
11.1 Mohammad Nadeem to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, 1 run.
01:26 PM
10.6 Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, A bit short and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ guides it through cover-point for a run.
01:25 PM
10.5 Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Slower through the air, on off, Vriitya AravindÂ blocks it out well.
01:25 PM
10.4 Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Fires this one full and on leg, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to scoop it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
01:25 PM
10.3 Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Flatter and quicker, on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
01:24 PM
10.2 Zeeshan Maqsood to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, Floated, short and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ pushes it wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
01:24 PM
10.1 Zeeshan Maqsood to Rameez Shahzad, 1 run, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ starts with a tossed-up delivery, full and on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ drives it towards long off for a single.
01:22 PM
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ comes into the attack now.
01:21 PM
9.6 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Back of a length and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ defends it to the off side.
01:21 PM
9.5 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Fayyaz ButtÂ bangs in a well-directed bouncer, on middle and leg, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to pull but misses it completely.
01:20 PM
9.4 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Fullish and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ drives it straight to mid off.
01:19 PM
9.3 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, A bit fuller and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ keeps it out down the pitch.
01:19 PM
9.2 Fayyaz Butt to Rameez Shahzad, 1 run, Short and on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ forces it wide of mid on for a run.
01:18 PM
9.1 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, On a length and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ works it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
01:17 PM
8.6 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Overpitched and outside off, Rameez ShahzadÂ drills it towards short third man.
01:16 PM
8.5 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Back of a length and around leg, Rameez ShahzadÂ nudges it towards short fin leg.
01:14 PM
8.4 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, leg byes, 1 run, Another sharp bouncer, on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to pull it away but is way too early and gets hit on the helmet as the ball rolls through square leg. They cross for a leg bye. A mandatory concussion check will happenÂ as Aravind got hit on his helmet.
01:13 PM
8.3 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ knocks it towards mid on.
01:12 PM
8.2 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full again and on off, angling in, Vriitya AravindÂ pushes it towards short covers.
01:11 PM
8.2 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, wide, 1 run, Full but way outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
01:11 PM
8.1 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, 1 run, Short and on middle, Rameez ShahzadÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
01:09 PM
7.6 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, A maiden over! This is on a length and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ blocks it out towards short covers.
01:09 PM
7.5 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full again and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ pushes it towards point.
01:08 PM
7.4 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ drills it towards mid on.
01:08 PM
7.3 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Close again! Fayyaz ButtÂ nails the yorker this time, on off, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to dig it out but misses as the ball goes under his bat and just pass the stumps again.
01:07 PM
7.2 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, So close! That is a jaffer! Fayyaz ButtÂ lands this on a good length and on off, nips back in off the surface sharply, Vriitya AravindÂ gets cut in half and the ball just goes past the off pole.
01:07 PM
7.1 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Back of a length and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ knocks it towards mid on.
01:05 PM
6.6 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Short and on middle, Rameez ShahzadÂ is through his pull shot a bit early and misses to get hit on his shoulders.
01:05 PM
6.5 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Overpitched and outside off, Rameez ShahzadÂ lets it go to the keeper.
01:04 PM
6.4 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, This is on a good length and on middle, Rameez ShahzadÂ gets behind the line of it and defends onto the pitch.
01:03 PM
6.3 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, Short of a length and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ cuts it past point for a single.
01:03 PM
6.2 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On a length and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ taps it towards short covers again.
01:03 PM
6.1 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full and on off, shaping in, Vriitya AravindÂ pushes it towards short covers.
01:02 PM
5.6 Fayyaz Butt to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Fullish and on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ blocks it towards point.
01:01 PM
5.5 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, On a length and around middle, Vriitya AravindÂ tucks it through square leg for a run.
01:00 PM
5.4 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, Back of a length and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ hops up and dabs it through cover-point for two runs.
12:59 AM
5.3 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! Fayyaz ButtÂ bangs this short and on middle and leg, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to pull but gets hurried as the ball takes the top edge and flies towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
12:58 AM
5.2 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On a length and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ punches it wide of point where the fielder dives to his right to stop it.
12:58 AM
5.1 Fayyaz Butt to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Fayyaz ButtÂ serves this full and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ drills it through covers for a boundary.
12:56 AM
4.6 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Pitched up, on middle, shaping in, Rameez ShahzadÂ defends it down the pitch.
12:55 AM
4.5 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, A sharp bouncer, on middle, Rameez ShahzadÂ gets hurried into his pull and top edges it on the bounce towards short fine leg.
12:55 AM
4.4 Bilal Khan to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Fullish and on the pads, Rameez ShahzadÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads wide of the keeper where Naseem KhushiÂ makes a half-stop diving to his left.
12:54 AM
4.3 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, DROPPED! This is on a hard length and on off, shaping away, Vriitya AravindÂ has a poke at it but gets an outside edge behind where Naseem KhushiÂ is wrong-footed and dives to his right as the ball goes just under his gloves towards third man. They cross.
12:54 AM
4.2 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Length again, outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ offers no shot at it.
12:54 AM
4.1 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, On a length and on leg, Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it through square leg for a brace.
12:52 AM
3.6 Fayyaz Butt to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Full again and on middle, Rameez ShahzadÂ drives it wide of mid on.
12:52 AM
3.5 Fayyaz Butt to Rameez Shahzad, no run, Full and on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ blocks it out to the off side.
12:51 AM
Rameez ShahzadÂ comes out to the middle now.
12:50 AM
3.4 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Fayyaz ButtÂ strikes now! OmanÂ are on top at the moment! This is a soft dismissal but Oman would not care about that. Butt lands this back of a length and around leg, angling in, Rohan MustafaÂ tries to flick it away but gets in an awkward position and only manages to glove it behind where Naseem KhushiÂ makes no mistake. There is an appeal and the finger is raised. United Arab EmiratesÂ two down now!
12:49 AM
3.3 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Rohan MustafaÂ taps it towards point.
12:48 AM
3.2 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! Fayyaz ButtÂ serves this a bit too full, on off, Rohan MustafaÂ strides forward and drives it past point for a boundary.
12:47 AM
3.1 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, no run, This is on a hard length and around off, Rohan MustafaÂ leaves it alone.
12:46 AM
2.6 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On a length and outside off, angling away, Vriitya AravindÂ tries to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12:46 AM
2.5 Bilal Khan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Fuller one, on off, Vriitya AravindÂ drives it towards mid off.
12:45 AM
Vriitya AravindÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
12:44 AM
2.4 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, out, OUT! LBW! Bilal KhanÂ draws first blood! He gets his man and has the last laugh here. This is full and around middle, nips back in sharply, Muhammad WaseemÂ looks to drive it away but plays through the wrong line and misses to get hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal and up goes the finger but Waseem is not happy as he thinks it is missing leg. However, there are no reviews here and he has to make that long walk back to the hut.
12:43 AM
2.3 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, FOUR! Another boundary! Bilal KhanÂ bowls this short and on leg, Muhammad WaseemÂ waits for it and hooks it wide of short fine leg for four more runs.
12:43 AM
2.2 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Good comeback from Khan! He lands this on a hard length and around off, shaping away, Muhammad WaseemÂ looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12:43 AM
2.1 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, FOUR! Muhammad WaseemÂ gets off the mark with the first boundary of the game. Bilal KhanÂ serves this full and outside off, Muhammad WaseemÂ goes through the line and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
12:40 AM
1.6 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, no run, In the blockhole, on off, Rohan MustafaÂ digs it out towards point.
12:40 AM
1.5 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, no run, Another full delivery, on leg, Rohan MustafaÂ drives it towards mid on.
12:39 AM
1.4 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, no run, Pitched up, on middle, Rohan MustafaÂ leans on and knocks it towards mid off.
12:39 AM
1.3 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, 2 runs, Goes fuller again, on the pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it towards deep square leg for a couple of more runs.
12:38 AM
1.2 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, 2 runs, United Arab EmiratesÂ are finally underway! This is on a good length and around middle, Rohan MustafaÂ nudges it through square leg for a brace.
12:38 AM
1.1 Fayyaz Butt to Rohan Mustafa, no run, Fayyaz ButtÂ begins with a full delivery, on middle, angling in, Rohan MustafaÂ blocks it out.
12:36 AM
Fayyaz ButtÂ to share the attack.
12:36 AM
0.6 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, A maiden to start with then! Another overpitched delivery, on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ drills it towards mid off.
12:35 AM
0.5 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, On a length and on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ keeps it out to the off side.
12:35 AM
0.4 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Four dots in a row now! Bilal KhanÂ continues with the fuller length, on off, nips back in, Muhammad WaseemÂ takes a couple of steps forward to drive but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
12:34 AM
0.3 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, This is pitched up, on off this time, Muhammad WaseemÂ pushes it towards short covers.
12:34 AM
0.2 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Full again and around middle, shaping in again, Muhammad WaseemÂ knocks it towards mid on.
12:34 AM
0.1 Bilal Khan to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Bilal KhanÂ starts with a full delivery, on middle, shaping in, Muhammad WaseemÂ drives it back towards the bowlers.
12:30 AM
Done with the pre-match formalities! OmanÂ players spread out to take their respective field positions. Muhammad WaseemÂ and Rohan MustafaÂ are the two openers for United Arab Emirates. Bilal KhanÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
12:27 AM
We are moments away from the game, but before that, the players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be United Arab Emirates' first followed by the national anthem of Oman.
12:24 AM
Muhammad Waseem, the captain of United Arab EmiratesÂ says that they were looking to bat anyways as the pitch looks slow and low. Adds that they lost the last game but the preparation has been good for them and they will look to put on a good performance. Says that Junaid SiddiqueÂ is back in the side.
12:21 AM
Zeeshan Maqsood, the skipper of OmanÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that there will be a bit of swing early on and they will look to utilize that. Tells that he is fully fit after an injury scare earlier. Mentions that they will look to do the same things and the approach will remain the same. Informs they are unchanged.
12:11 AM
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique (In for Muhammad Jawadullah), Zahoor Khan.
12:11 AM
Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.Â
