LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Update: PAK Won Toss, Elects To Bowl

LIVE Score Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Karachi Updates: Babar Azam-led Pakistan would take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first ODI of three-match series at the National Stadium Karachi. Their previous assignment which was two-match test series ended in a 0-0 draw.

Both teams would be looking forward to starting the series with a win. The series would also be crucial considering the 50-over World Cup later this year. Both teams would try to analyse their assets and come up with a winning combination prior to the big tournament. Pakistan’s home season last year wasn’t that impressive and they would try to change the stats this year.

PAK vs NZ ODI Squads

PAKISTAN Squads

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir, Haris Sohail

NEW ZEALAND Squads

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Jacob Duffy