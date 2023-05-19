Live Score-PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RR 66 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

96/4 (12.2 Ovs)
Jitesh Sharma (W) 28*(21) 1x4, 2x6
Sam Curran 17*(15) 1x4, 0x6
Sandeep Sharma 2.2 - 0 - 34 - 0
Adam Zampa 3 - 0 - 18 - 1
08:34 PM
12.2 Sandeep Sharma to Sam Curran, wide, 1 run, Wide!
08:34 PM
12.1 Sandeep Sharma to Sam Curran, no run, A low full toss on off. Sam CurranÂ drills it back to Sandeep SharmaÂ who gets down quickly and stops it.
08:32 PM
11.6 Adam Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Flatter and quicker at the stumps. Jitesh SharmaÂ bunts it back to Zampa.
08:31 PM
11.5 Adam Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! SMASHED! Bowls it full and outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ gets down on one knee and reaches for it to hit this inside-out over covers for a stunning boundary. One bounce and over the ropes.
08:31 PM
11.4 Adam Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, 2 runs, Flat and quicker outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ cuts it hard to the deep backward point region. Shimron HetmyerÂ sprints across the outfield and keeps it to two. Top effort.
08:30 PM
11.3 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, 1 run, Full on the leg peg. Sam CurranÂ knocks it to long on for a single.
08:30 PM
11.2 Adam Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Bowls it full and at the stumps. Jitesh SharmaÂ advances and hoicks it along the carpet to deep mid-wicket for one.
08:29 PM
11.1 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, 1 run, Flatter, and quicker on off. Sam CurranÂ hangs back and bunts it past Zampa down to long off for one.
08:28 PM
10.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Shortish and a hint of turn outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ goes back and cuts it to the man at point.
08:27 PM
10.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Curran, 1 run, Flatter and quicker around off. Sam CurranÂ goes back and hits it down to long off for one.
08:27 PM
10.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Tosses it full and on the leg stump line. Jitesh SharmaÂ goes for the heave but inside edges it to short fine leg for one.
08:27 PM
10.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Shortish around off. Jitesh SharmaÂ goes back and bunts it to extra cover fielder for none.
08:26 PM
10.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Curran, 1 run, Bowls it full and on the leg peg. Sam CurranÂ turns it toward mid-wicket for one.
08:25 PM
10.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Curran, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Short and wide outside off. Sam CurranÂ goes back and slaps it hard through extra covers for a boundary.
08:24 PM
9.6 Sandeep Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, SIX, SIX! Jitesh SharmaÂ hits the ball so cleanly and he definitely needs to bat higher up the order! This is full as well and outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ steps into the shot and clears long off with ease once again for six more runs. Sandeep SharmaÂ has conceded 16 runs once again and he is not having a good outing in this fixture.Â
08:23 PM
9.5 Sandeep Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Bangs this in short and at the batter. Jitesh SharmaÂ lines up to play a shot but decides to duck under this one at the last moment.Â
08:23 PM
9.4 Sandeep Sharma to Sam Curran, 1 run, A slower delivery bowled full and on the pads. Sam CurranÂ works this towards deep square leg for an easy single.Â
08:22 PM
9.3 Sandeep Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Continues to bowl full and in line with the stumps. Jitesh SharmaÂ eases this down to long on for a run.Â
08:22 PM
9.2 Sandeep Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, SIX, SIX! Jitesh SharmaÂ has connected this sweetly and it has almost gone as high as it has gone long! Sandeep SharmaÂ bowls this a tad bit full and outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ walks down the wicket and thumps this over long off for six runs.Â
08:21 PM
9.1 Sandeep Sharma to Jitesh Sharma, 2 runs, Sandeep SharmaÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.Â
08:18 PM
Strategic Break!Â Rajasthan are right on top at the end of 9 overs. They have picked up 4 Punjab wickets and pegged them back in this game. Punjab started well and raced to 40 in the first four overs but Rajasthan bowlers applied the brakes and picked up wickets on a regular basis from thereon. Sam CurranÂ and Jitesh SharmaÂ will need to take it upon themself to resurrect the innings and take Punjab to a competitive total.
08:18 PM
8.6 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Short this time and in line with the stumps. Jitesh SharmaÂ uses the depth of the crease and tucks this towards deep square leg for one more.Â
08:17 PM
8.5 Yuzvendra Chahal to Sam Curran, 1 run, Floats this one full and just outside the off pole. Sam CurranÂ taps this and the ball rolls towards long off for another single.Â
08:17 PM
8.4 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Tosses this full and outside the off stump. Jitesh SharmaÂ knocks this towards long off for a run.Â
08:16 PM
8.3 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Flights this one full and on an off-stump line. Jitesh SharmaÂ looks to sweep this away but misses and the ball bounces just over the off pole. Three dot balls in a row.Â
08:16 PM
8.2 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Loops this one full and in line with the stumps. Jitesh SharmaÂ pushes this back towards the bowler.Â
08:16 PM
8.1 Yuzvendra Chahal to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ bowls this really full and at the toes. Jitesh SharmaÂ manages to dig this out towards cover.Â
08:15 PM
7.6 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, no run, Back to bowling short and outside the off pole. Sam CurranÂ goes deep in the crease and looks to cut this away but mistimes his shot to the point fielder.Â
08:15 PM
7.5 Adam Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Goes wide outside off on a fuller length. Jitesh SharmaÂ drills this towards deep cover-point and picks up one more.Â
08:15 PM
7.4 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, 1 run, Loops this one full as well and in line with the stumps. Sam CurranÂ eases this down to long on for one.Â
08:13 PM
7.3 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, 2 runs, Tosses this one full and at the stumps. Sam CurranÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and they run well for a couple of runs.Â
08:13 PM
7.2 Adam Zampa to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Continues to bowl short and outside the off stump. Jitesh SharmaÂ pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
08:12 PM
7.1 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, 1 run, Adam ZampaÂ bowls this short and outside off. Sam CurranÂ goes on the back foot and knocks this towards long off for one.Â
08:11 PM
6.6 Navdeep Saini to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Gets this one to nip back in from a good length and just outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ gets cramped for room and gets hit on the pads. Navdeep SainiÂ enquires for the LBW but the umpire walks away and this seems to be going down leg.Â
08:10 PM
6.5 Navdeep Saini to Sam Curran, 1 run, On a good length once again and outside the off stump. Sam CurranÂ dabs this towards point and takes a quick single.Â
08:09 PM
6.5 Navdeep Saini to Sam Curran, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Navdeep SainiÂ comes 'round the wicket now and bangs this in short, going down leg. Sam CurranÂ ducks under this one and the umpire calls this wide.Â
08:09 PM
6.4 Navdeep Saini to Jitesh Sharma, 1 run, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ strokes this towards deep cover and takes a single to get off the mark.Â
08:08 PM
Jitesh SharmaÂ comes out to bat at number 6.
08:07 PM
6.3 Navdeep Saini to Liam Livingstone, out, OUT! TIMBER! Navdeep SainiÂ has been in fine form in this game claiming his second as he castles a dangerous batter to get Rajasthan right on top in this tie! He bowls this on a good length and angles this into the stumps from outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ goes for a wild heave into the leg side but misses and finds his stumps shattered. Punjab lose their fourth wicket and their middle order has been exposed early in a do-or-die game.Â
08:06 PM
6.2 Navdeep Saini to Liam Livingstone, no run, Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Liam LivingstoneÂ walks across to the off side and looks to paddle this fine but misses and gets hit on his knee.Â
08:06 PM
6.1 Navdeep Saini to Liam Livingstone, 2 runs, Navdeep SainiÂ bowls this back of a length and outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ cross-bats this down to long on for a couple of runs.Â
08:04 PM
5.6 Adam Zampa to Liam Livingstone, 1 run, Short this time and outside the off pole. Liam LivingstoneÂ walks down the wicket and punches this to long on for a run. Punjab are 48 for the loss of three wickets after the Powerplay.Â
08:03 PM
5.5 Adam Zampa to Liam Livingstone, no run, Flights this one full as well and outside the off stump. Liam LivingstoneÂ blocks this towards the cover fielder.Â
08:03 PM
5.4 Adam Zampa to Sam Curran, 1 run, Loops this one full and on a leg-stump line. Sam CurranÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
08:02 PM
Sam CurranÂ walks out to bat at number 5.
08:01 PM
5.3 Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan, out, OUT! PLUMB! Adam ZampaÂ gets a wicket in his first over and the skipper of Punjab has to make the long walk back to the shed after a decent start! This is tossed up really full and in line with the stumps. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to sweep this away but misses and gets hit flush on his pads.Â Adam ZampaÂ runs off celebrating immediately and the umpire raises his finger. Shikhar DhawanÂ does not even bother considering reviewing this as it is as straight as it can be and Punjab lose their third wicket inside the Powerplay.Â
08:00 PM
5.2 Adam Zampa to Liam Livingstone, 1 run, Bowls this in line with the stumps on a fuller length. Liam LivingstoneÂ eases this down to long on for a single.Â
08:00 PM
5.1 Adam Zampa to Liam Livingstone, no run, Adam ZampaÂ starts with a quick delivery bowled full and outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ dabs this towards cover.Â
07:59 PM
4.6 Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, 1 run, Back of a length around off. Liam LivingstoneÂ swats it to deep mid-wicket for one.
07:58 PM
4.5 Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, no run, Surprise bouncer from Boult! Bangs it short and around off. Liam LivingstoneÂ goes for the pull but fails to connect.Â
07:57 PM
4.4 Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, no run, Back of a length angling just outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ carves it straight to backward point.
07:57 PM
4.3 Trent Boult to Liam Livingstone, no run, On a good length and around off. Liam LivingstoneÂ dabs it to the man at backward point.
07:56 PM
4.2 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Back of a length angled into the batter. Dhawan punches it to deep point for a single.
07:56 PM
4.1 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Full-length delivery at the stumps. Dhawan bunts it into the on-side for a dot.
07:55 PM
4.1 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Back of a length ball down the leg. Dhawan looks to tuck and misses. Wide signaled by the umpire.
07:54 PM
3.6 Navdeep Saini to Liam Livingstone, FOUR, FOUR! MUSCLED! Fuller-length delivery slanting into the batter. Liam LivingstoneÂ gets into his work right away and heaves this through the mid-wicket region for another boundary to end the over.
07:53 PM
3.5 Navdeep Saini to Liam Livingstone, no run, Gentle full toss at the stumps. Liam LivingstoneÂ drives it straight to mid off for none.
07:52 PM
Liam LivingstoneÂ walks out to the middle.
07:51 PM
3.4 Navdeep Saini to Atharva Taide, out, OUT! CAUGHT! In the air and Taken! Navdeep SainiÂ strikes! Short of a length around off. Atharva TaideÂ goes for the pull but mistimes it straight into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal stationedÂ at the mid-wicket region. Punjab loses their second as Taide walks back for a quick fire 19.
07:50 PM
3.3 Navdeep Saini to Atharva Taide, no run, Wide yorker from Saini. Atharva TaideÂ plays and misses on this one. Good comeback ball by Saini.
07:49 PM
3.2 Navdeep Saini to Atharva Taide, FOUR, FOUR MORE! Full again on the pads. Atharva TaideÂ flicks it through the backward square leg region for back to back boundaries.
07:49 PM
3.1 Navdeep Saini to Atharva Taide, FOUR, FOUR! Saini is greeted with a boundary.Â Full-length delivery around off. Taide heaves it past the bowler through mid on for a cracking boundary.
07:47 PM
2.6 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Back of a length around off. Dhawan rides the bounce and punches it to cover-point fielder. A dot to end the over.
07:46 PM
2.5 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Good length delivery on off. Dhawan bunts it back to Boult.
07:46 PM
2.4 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! SMACKED! On a fullish length outside off. Dhawan went through with the shot and hits it over the infield as the ball runs down to the fence a boundary.
07:45 PM
2.3 Trent Boult to Atharva Taide, 1 run, Back of a length outside off. Taide runs it down to third man for one.
07:44 PM
2.2 Trent Boult to Atharva Taide, SIX, SIX! SMOKED! Full and on the pads. Atharva TaideÂ picks it up nicely and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. Excellent pickup shot by Taide.
07:44 PM
2.1 Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Back of a length on the pads. Dhawan advances and tucks it off the hip toward fine leg for a single.
07:42 PM
1.6 Sandeep Sharma to Atharva Taide, FOUR, FOUR! SMASHED! Short of a length around off. Atharva TaideÂ picks it early and clubs it toÂ the deepÂ mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.
07:41 PM
1.5 Sandeep Sharma to Atharva Taide, no run, On a good length again around off. Atharva TaideÂ punches it to mid off.
07:40 PM
1.4 Sandeep Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Good length delivery on off. Dhawan pushes it into covers for one.
07:39 PM
1.3 Sandeep Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX, SIX! BOOM! Up and Over! Fuller length this time outside off. Dhawan shimmies down and hammers it over the side screen for an 86-meter hit.Â
07:39 PM
1.2 Sandeep Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, On a good length and angling across the batter. Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go.
07:38 PM
1.1 Sandeep Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! BANG! Dhawan pounces on the free hit. Slower full ball at the stumps. Dhawan lofts it over the mid on and and it races toward the fence for four runs.
07:37 PM
1.1 Sandeep Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, no ball, no run, Good length ball at the stumps. Dhawan gets squared up and dabs it to point. Sandeep SharmaÂ has overstepped and we will have a free-hit.
07:37 PM
Sandeep SharmaÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
07:36 PM
0.6 Trent Boult to Atharva Taide, no run, DROPPED! Could have been a second in the over! Full and a hint of swing outside off. Taide drives it uppishly back toward Boult. He puts his hand out but fails to hang onto it. Excellent over by Boult.
07:35 PM
0.5 Trent Boult to Atharva Taide, no run, Full again angling into the pads this time. Atharva TaideÂ flicks off the pad into the on-side and looks to take a leg bye but is sent back.
07:34 PM
0.4 Trent Boult to Atharva Taide, no run, Fuller this time just outside off, driven firmly to mid off by Taide.
07:34 PM
0.3 Trent Boult to Atharva Taide, no run, Back-of-a-length delivery shaping away from the batter. Atharva TaideÂ watchfully lets it go.
07:33 PM
Atharva Taide makes his way out to the middle at number 3.Â
07:32 PM
0.2 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, out, OUT! CAUGHT ANDÂ BOWLED! What a brilliant start by Trent Boult! He strikes yet again in the first over. He serves this on a good length and gets it to swingÂ back into the batter. Prabhsimran Singh is early into his shot and ends up chipping the ballÂ to the right of the bowler. Boult dives to his right and takes a sharp catch to send the opener back to the shed. Punjab have been rocked early as Prabhsimran SinghÂ departs for just 2 and this is just the start Rajasthan wanted.Â
07:32 PM
0.1 Trent Boult to Prabhsimran Singh, 2 runs, Boult starts with a good length ball around off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes it gently through covers for a couple to get off the mark.
07:30 PM
We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Rajasthan players are in a huddle at the boundary line for a few last-minute instructionsÂ before taking their respective positions on the field. Shikhar DhawanÂ and Prabhsimran SinghÂ will open the inning for Punjab and will want to get a good partnership going here.Â Trent BoultÂ has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
07:12 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PunjabÂ says that the wicket is the same as the last match and it was a good wicket so they are okay with batting first. Claims that he has told his players to enjoy the game and keep the process going. Mentions that they need to keep theirÂ performance up and end the tournament on a high note. Admits that they need to take a few more wickets in the first six oversÂ and take theirÂ catches. Informs they are going with the same team.
07:10 PM
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says that they will bowl first. Adds that the decision is based on the dimension of the ground and what the team requires at the moment. Mentions that it is crucial to play good cricket and forget things from their previous games. Shares that they have regrouped and hoping to do well in this game. Adds that they have to go back to their basics and each player needs to understand their role well. Closes by saying that Ravichandran AshwinÂ misses out (back spasm) and they have a couple of other changes as well.
07:09 PM
Impact Players for Rajasthan -Â Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.
07:09 PM
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal (In place of Joe Root), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag (In place of Dhruv Jurel), Trent Boult (In place of Ravichandran Ashwin), Navdeep Saini (In place of KM Asif), Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
07:08 PM
Impact Players for Punjab - Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.
07:08 PM
Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.Â
