Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

55/3 (9.2 Ovs)
Isa Zaroo 4*(3) 1x4, 0x6
Zeerak Chughtai 24*(28) 3x4, 0x6
Bogdan Dugic 1.2 - 0 - 13 - 0
Mark Pavlovic 1 - 0 - 5 - 1
08:21 PM
8.6 Mark Pavlovic to Isa Zaroo, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
08:20 PM
8.5 Mark Pavlovic to Isa Zaroo, No run, played towards fine leg.
08:19 PM
8.4 Mark Pavlovic to Prakash Mishra, out, OUT! c Vukasin Zimonjic b Mark Pavlovic.
08:18 PM
8.3 Mark Pavlovic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.
08:18 PM
8.2 Mark Pavlovic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
08:18 PM
8.1 Mark Pavlovic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
08:16 PM
7.6 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
08:16 PM
7.5 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.
08:15 PM
7.4 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.
08:15 PM
7.3 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
08:15 PM
7.2 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
08:14 PM
7.1 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
08:13 PM
7.1 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.
08:12 PM
7.1 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.
08:07 PM
6.6 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards third man.
08:06 PM
6.5 Alister Gajic to Prakash Mishra, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
08:06 PM
6.4 Alister Gajic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards point.
08:05 PM
6.3 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
08:05 PM
6.2 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards point.
08:04 PM
6.1 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards point.
08:03 PM
5.6 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run.
08:02 PM
5.6 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, wide, 1 run, Wide.
08:02 PM
5.5 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run.
08:01 PM
5.4 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.
08:01 PM
5.3 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run.
07:59 PM
5.2 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, out, OUT! c Wintley Burton b Nicholas Johns-Wickberg.
07:58 PM
5.1 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
07:57 PM
4.6 Alister Gajic to Zaid Soulat, SIX, Six! Played towards fine leg.
07:56 PM
4.5 Alister Gajic to Zaid Soulat, No run.
07:56 PM
4.4 Alister Gajic to Zaid Soulat, No run.
07:55 PM
4.3 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
07:55 PM
4.2 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
07:54 PM
4.1 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
07:53 PM
3.6 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
07:53 PM
3.5 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, No run.
07:52 PM
3.4 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
07:52 PM
3.3 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, No run.
07:51 PM
3.2 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
07:51 PM
3.1 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
07:49 PM
2.6 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zain Asif, out, OUT! c Alister Gajic b Vukasin Zimonjic.
07:48 PM
2.5 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
07:48 PM
2.5 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zain Asif, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.
07:47 PM
2.4 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid wicket.
07:46 PM
2.3 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
07:46 PM
2.2 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
07:45 PM
2.1 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
07:45 PM
1.6 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
07:44 PM
1.5 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
07:43 PM
1.4 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
07:43 PM
1.3 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, No run.
07:42 PM
1.2 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, No run.
07:42 PM
1.1 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, No run, played towards point.
07:41 PM
0.6 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
07:40 PM
0.5 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
07:38 PM
0.4 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.
07:38 PM
0.4 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.
07:38 PM
0.3 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards mid wicket.
07:37 PM
0.2 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four.
