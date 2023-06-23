Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Updated: June 23, 2023 8:21 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

  • Live Blog
Bulgaria

55/3 (9.2 Ovs)

Isa Zaroo 4*(3) 1x4, 0x6

Zeerak Chughtai 24*(28) 3x4, 0x6

Bogdan Dugic 1.2 - 0 - 13 - 0

Mark Pavlovic 1 - 0 - 5 - 1

Summary

NEW UPDATES

08:21 PM

FOUR

8.6 Mark Pavlovic to Isa Zaroo, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.

08:20 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

8.5 Mark Pavlovic to Isa Zaroo, No run, played towards fine leg.

08:19 PM

out

8.4 Mark Pavlovic to Prakash Mishra, out, OUT! c Vukasin Zimonjic b Mark Pavlovic.

08:18 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

8.3 Mark Pavlovic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.

08:18 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

8.2 Mark Pavlovic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

08:18 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

8.1 Mark Pavlovic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

08:16 PM

FOUR

7.6 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

08:16 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

7.5 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.

08:15 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

7.4 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.

08:15 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

7.3 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

08:15 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

7.2 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

08:14 PM

FOUR

7.1 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

08:13 PM

wide

7.1 Bogdan Dugic to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.

08:12 PM

wide

7.1 Bogdan Dugic to Prakash Mishra, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.

08:07 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

6.6 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards third man.

08:06 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

6.5 Alister Gajic to Prakash Mishra, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

08:06 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

6.4 Alister Gajic to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards point.

08:05 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

6.3 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

08:05 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

6.2 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards point.

08:04 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

6.1 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards point.

08:03 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

5.6 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run.

08:02 PM

wide

5.6 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, wide, 1 run, Wide.

08:02 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

5.5 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run.

08:01 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

5.4 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run, played towards covers.

08:01 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

5.3 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Prakash Mishra, No run.

07:59 PM

out

5.2 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, out, OUT! c Wintley Burton b Nicholas Johns-Wickberg.

07:58 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

5.1 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

07:57 PM

SIX

4.6 Alister Gajic to Zaid Soulat, SIX, Six! Played towards fine leg.

07:56 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

4.5 Alister Gajic to Zaid Soulat, No run.

07:56 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

4.4 Alister Gajic to Zaid Soulat, No run.

07:55 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

4.3 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

07:55 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

4.2 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

07:54 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

4.1 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

07:53 PM

FOUR

3.6 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

07:53 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

3.5 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, No run.

07:52 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

3.4 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

07:52 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

3.3 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zaid Soulat, No run.

07:51 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

3.2 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.

07:51 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

3.1 Nicholas Johns-Wickberg to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

07:49 PM

out

2.6 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zain Asif, out, OUT! c Alister Gajic b Vukasin Zimonjic.

07:48 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

2.5 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

07:48 PM

wide

2.5 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zain Asif, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.

07:47 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

2.4 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zain Asif, No run, played towards mid wicket.

07:46 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

2.3 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

07:46 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

2.2 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

07:45 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

2.1 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

07:45 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

1.6 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

07:44 PM

FOUR

1.5 Alister Gajic to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.

07:43 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

1.4 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

07:43 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

1.3 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, No run.

07:42 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

1.2 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, No run.

07:42 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

1.1 Alister Gajic to Zain Asif, No run, played towards point.

07:41 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

0.6 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

07:40 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

0.5 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

07:38 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

0.4 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run.

07:38 PM

wide

0.4 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, wide, 1 run, Wide.

07:38 PM

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

0.3 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, No run, played towards mid wicket.

07:37 PM

FOUR

0.2 Vukasin Zimonjic to Zeerak Chughtai, FOUR, Four.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Live Score-Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs UAE 12 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Bulgaria vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates: BUL vs CRO Live Cricket Score, 2 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs OMA 11 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Serbia vs Turkey Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs TUR 1 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs BUL 3 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Live Score-Serbia vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live Score-Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs UAE 12 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Sco...

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Live Score: Check Playing 11, Head To Head, Pitch And Weather Report | Full Scorecard

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifier...

Live Score-Bulgaria vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates: BUL vs CRO Live Cricket Score, 2 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Live Score-Bulgaria vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Update...

Worcestershire Sign India Fast Bowler Navdeep Saini For Four Matches Of County Championship

Worcestershire Sign India Fast Bowler Navdeep Saini For Four...

Advertisement