LIVE NOW
Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
13:11 PM
Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen.
13:11 PM
Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi (In for Kagiso Rabada), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
13:10 PM
Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Temba BavumaÂ feels there will be a bit of swing and the batters have to be watchful. Feels they should get around 250-mark. Informs Lungi NgidiÂ comes in for Kagiso RabadaÂ as the latter has some issue with the back.Â
13:09 PM
Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Scott EdwardsÂ says they will BOWL first as he feels there is something for the bowlers. Adds they were good in patches but have to do a lot better. Shares they have to play their best cricket and get some wickets early on.
COMMENTS