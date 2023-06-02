Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs AFG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

25/1 (6.2 Ovs)
Pathum Nissanka 7*(18) 0x4, 0x6
Kusal Mendis (W) 10*(14) 2x4, 0x6
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.2 - 0 - 15 - 1
Azmatullah Omarzai 3 - 1 - 9 - 0
10:35 AM
5.6 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, Four!
10:35 AM
5.5 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length outside off, Kusal MendisÂ leaves this all alone for the keeper.
10:34 AM
5.4 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run, Good length delivery shaping away from the batter, Kusal MendisÂ looks to guide this to third man but gets beaten on his outside edge.
10:33 AM
5.3 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length outside off, Kusal MendisÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
10:33 AM
5.2 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Fuller one on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ nudges this to long leg for a single.
10:32 AM
5.1 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller one outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ drives this to mid off for no run.
10:31 AM
4.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, FOUR, Four! Fuller length deliveryÂ around the pads this time, Kusal MendisÂ leans to it and flicks this to the vacant deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.Â
10:31 AM
4.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, no run, Fuller one on off, Kusal MendisÂ pushes this back to the bowler for no run.
10:30 AM
4.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, 3 runs, Fuller one on middle and leg line, Pathum NissankaÂ glances this towards deep mid-wicket region for 3 runs here. Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ chases this all the way to the fence and save 1 run for his team.
10:29 AM
4.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
10:29 AM
4.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Overpitched and on off, Pathum NissankaÂ mistimes his drive towards mid off.
10:28 AM
4.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 1 run, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ strays away from his line and serves this full but way outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
10:27 AM
4.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On a length around off, Pathum NissankaÂ blocks this out.
10:26 AM
3.6 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run,Â On a length outside off, Kusal MendisÂ looks to cut but gets late and gets beaten to it.
10:25 AM
3.5 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, 2 runs, Back of a length on middle, Kusal MendisÂ pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10:25 AM
3.4 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run, Length dragged back a bit on off, Kusal MendisÂ taps this to point for no run.
10:24 AM
3.4 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, wide, 1 run, Wide! Full and way too wide outside off, Kusal MendisÂ leaves this.
10:24 AM
3.3 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run, On a length on off, Kusal MendisÂ pushes this to cover point for no run.
10:23 AM
3.2 Azmatullah Omarzai to Kusal Mendis, no run, Good length delivery just wide of off, Kusal MendisÂ cuts this to point for no run.
10:23 AM
3.1 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Good length delivery just outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ guides this to third man for a single.
10:21 AM
2.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, no run, Fuller one on middle, Kusal MendisÂ defends this towards the on side.
10:21 AM
2.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Fuller delivery wide of off, Pathum NissankaÂ plays the cover drive to perfection but an exceptional effort in the field by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi at mid offÂ saves 3 runs for his team as he stretches full length to his left to get some hand on this.
10:19 AM
2.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye. On a length around pads, Kusal MendisÂ looks to flick this to fine leg but gets hit on his pads and takes a single as the ball travels to the left of the keeper.
10:19 AM
2.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, no run, Inswinging Yorker to welcome Kusal MendisÂ on the crease. He defends this back towards the bowler.
10:17 AM
Kusal MendisÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
10:17 AM
2.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN AT SECOND SLIP. On a length just outside off, shaping away from the left-handed Dimuth Karunaratne, he looks to cut it late but gets an outside edge that flies towards Rahmat ShahÂ at second slip and he makes no mistake and collects this clean and safe.
10:15 AM
2.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Fuller one pitched up on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ solidly defends this off the front foot.
10:14 AM
1.6 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On a length around off, Pathum NissankaÂ punches this back towards the bowler for no run to end the second.
10:14 AM
1.5 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller one swinging away from the right-hander, Pathum NissankaÂ defends this towards short cover.
10:12 AM
Slight Halt! Dimuth KarunaratneÂ has been hit around his right elbowÂ with the ball while trying to make his ground. The physio is in to check on him and puts on a protective band. We are ready to continue.
10:11 AM
1.4 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Good length delivery around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ tucks this to short mid-wicket region. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ was keen on a single that was never on offer and gets away as the throw hits him rather than the wickets on the non-striking end.
10:10 AM
1.3 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Full and wide outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ decides not to poke at it as the keeper collects this.
10:10 AM
1.2 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Back of a length delivery outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ gets on his toes and defends this back towards the bowler.
10:09 AM
1.1 Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller delivery in middle, Pathum NissankaÂ blocks it out solidly towards mid on.
10:08 AM
Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ to share the attack.
10:08 AM
0.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Fuller one outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gives it a good look and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
10:07 AM
0.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary of the game. Bread and butter stuff for the batter here. Overpitched delivery on the pads, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ just flicks this for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket region.
10:06 AM
0.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Fuller one around middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ drills this straight to the fielder at mid on for no run.
10:06 AM
0.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Good length delivery outside off, shaping away from the batter, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
10:05 AM
0.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, On a length around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ nudges this softly towards the mid-wicket regionÂ and takes a single.Â
10:04 AM
0.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller delivery on off-stump line, Pathum NissankaÂ drives this back towards the bowler for no run.
10:04 AM
0.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 1 run, Wide! We are up and running with a wide down leg. Fuller one dow leg, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to flick but misses out.
10:01 AM
Done with the pre-match formalities! AfghanistanÂ players are in a huddle and they spread out to take their respective field positions. Pathum NissankaÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ are the two openers for Sri Lanka. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
09:57 AM
We are moments away from the game but before that, the players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's first followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka.
09:56 AM
Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri LankaÂ says that he would have bowled first but theÂ deck looks really nice and they are happy to bat. Adds the experience of Dimuth KarunaratneÂ will help at the top and they are looking forward to it. Mentions that Dushan HemanthaÂ and Matheesha PathiranaÂ are the two debutants for them.
09:52 AM
Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ (AfghanistanÂ Skipper)Â says they would like to bowl first. He adds that the wicket looks fresh and it will help the bowlers in the first hour and so. He also adds that the exclusion of Rashid is a big miss but the team does not lack quality and they are pumped up for this. He closes by saying that the team is constantly improving and they are up for it this time around.
09:48 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dasun Shanaka (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara.
09:48 AM
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad
