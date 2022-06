Load More

Highlights Score SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Highlights Updates: It all looked like an easy win for Australia but Sri Lanka bowlers were on fire today. gave Australia a run for their money. Australia needed just one good partnership, but that didn’t happen as Sri Lanka kept pegging them back. Every bowler chipped in and paved way for a wonderful win by 26 runs.

David Warner, Aaron Finch got Australia off to a good start but Sri Lanka pegged them back with quick wickets. That’s been a story of the match so far. Just as when a partnership starts to flourish, Sri Lanka has bounced back with a wicket. Match is not over by any means.

So Sri Lankan innings have been cut short to 47.4 overs due to rain at 220-9 and Australia’s DLS revised target will be 216 to win in 43 overs. Many Sri Lanka batters got starts but none of them went on to score a big one, resulting in a below par score. Should be an easy chase for Australia.

Kusal Mendis and Dhnajya De Silva got Sri Lanka out of trouble with a 61 run stand before departing in quick succession. Sri Lanka are tottering at the moment and need a big effort from Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka to take them to a good score.

Australia got off to a great start and got the early wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilka. Both batters got starts but failed to convert it into big score. Nissanka became the first ODI wicket of Matthew Kuhnemann while Cummins got rid of Gunathilaka. Since then, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva have stabilized the inning.

After an impressive win in the final T20I, Sri Lanka had a good game against Australia in the first ODI. They were very competitive, even though they lost the by 2 wickets, thanks to a magnificent 80-off 51 by Glenn Maxwell. This game is a must-win for the hosts to stay aHighlights in the tournament. Good performance by the batters in the first ODI, where they team posted a score of 300, will given them a lot of confidence. Sri Lanka is over depend on Wanindu Hasaranga in the bowling department. They will need the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana to support Hasaranga with some good performances.

Meanwhile, a full strength Australian team is always a force to reckon with. However, they will have to make some forced changes to their team combination as Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar have been ruled out of the series due to injuries. They are already without the services of Mitchell Starc who is also struggling with an injury. Travis Head has been added to the squad.