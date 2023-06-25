Advertisement

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 15 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Updated: June 25, 2023 1:32 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
SL

73/2 (12.0 Ovs)

Sadeera Samarawickrama 13*(12) 2x4, 0x6

Dimuth Karunaratne 27*(33) 3x4, 0x6

Joshua Little 2.6 - 0 - 36 - 0

Barry McCarthy 4 - 1 - 21 - 2

01:32 PM

11.6 Joshua Little to Sadeera Samarawickrama, No run.

01:32 PM

11.5 Joshua Little to Sadeera Samarawickrama, No run.

01:31 PM

FOUR

11.4 Joshua Little to Sadeera Samarawickrama, FOUR, Four!

01:31 PM

11.3 Joshua Little to Sadeera Samarawickrama, 2 runs, Another couple! Fuller and around off, this is hit through covers for two.

01:30 PM

11.2 Joshua Little to Sadeera Samarawickrama, 2 runs, Two more! On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for two.

01:29 PM

11.1 Joshua Little to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Another single as this is nudged on the leg side.

01:28 PM

10.6 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On middle, kept out.

01:27 PM

10.5 Barry McCarthy to Sadeera Samarawickrama, 1 run, A single now as this is pushed through covers.

01:27 PM

10.4 Barry McCarthy to Sadeera Samarawickrama, no run, On off, kept out.

01:26 PM

10.3 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one.

01:25 PM

10.2 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Two! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.

01:24 PM

10.1 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:24 PM

wide

10.1 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.

01:22 PM

9.6 Mark Adair to Sadeera Samarawickrama, no run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.

01:22 PM

9.5 Mark Adair to Sadeera Samarawickrama, no run, On off, blocked.

01:22 PM

9.4 Mark Adair to Sadeera Samarawickrama, no run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.

01:21 PM

9.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.

01:20 PM

FOUR

9.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely timed! Length and on off, this is defended solidly.

01:20 PM

9.1 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Around off, defended.

01:19 PM

8.6 Barry McCarthy to Sadeera Samarawickrama, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:18 PM

wide

8.6 Barry McCarthy to Sadeera Samarawickrama, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.

01:17 PM

FOUR

8.5 Barry McCarthy to Sadeera Samarawickrama, FOUR, FOUR! What a shot that is! Length and on off, this is timed through covers and the ball races away to the fence. THe hat-trick ball is put away.

01:15 PM

out

8.4 Barry McCarthy to Kusal Mendis, out, OUT! THAT IS PLUMB! One brings two and that is exactly the case here. Barry McCarthy is on fire here. Length and around off, this lands and jags back in. Mendis fails to put bat on ball and is hit on the pad. A loud shout and the finger is raised. Ireland back into this one.

01:13 PM

out

8.3 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, out, OUT! TAKEN! Comes into the side and strikes! He has been really good since he has come on. A short one, it hurries onto Pathum Nissanka who looks to pull but it goes off the splice and it is an easy catch for the man at mid-wicket. Much-needed wicket for Ireland.

01:12 PM

8.2 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:11 PM

8.1 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, defended.

01:10 PM

7.6 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, kept out.

01:10 PM

7.5 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, kept out well.

01:09 PM

7.4 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, leg byes, 1 run, A leg bye! On the pads, Pathum Nissanka looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.

01:08 PM

7.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On middle, this is pushed through mid on for one.

01:08 PM

7.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

01:07 PM

7.1 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, kept out.

01:06 PM

6.6 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.

01:05 PM

FOUR

6.5 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Yet again a poor delivery, on the pads, this is clipped through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.

01:04 PM

6.4 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, L

01:04 PM

6.3 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, kept out.

01:03 PM

FOUR

6.2 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard through mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.

01:02 PM

6.1 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, blocked.

01:02 PM

wide

6.1 Barry McCarthy to Dimuth Karunaratne, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another extra! Well wide outside off, left alone.

01:01 PM

5.6 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On middle, Pathum Nissanka nudges it to mid-wicket.

01:00 PM

5.5 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, A single now as this is pushed towards cover.

01:00 PM

5.4 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:59 AM

5.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for two.

12:58 AM

5.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, Two more! On middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket. Two taken.

12:57 AM

5.1 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

12:57 AM

4.6 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, kept out.

12:56 AM

4.5 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On middle, kept out nicely.

12:55 AM

4.4 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, kept out nicely.

12:55 AM

4.3 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Shorter and on off, Pathum Nissanka pushes it to covers.

12:54 AM

4.2 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, Pathum Nissanka pushes it to covers.

12:53 AM

4.1 Barry McCarthy to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.

12:52 AM

3.6 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:51 AM

3.5 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Around off and angling away. Dimuth Karunaratne looks to drive but is beaten.

12:51 AM

3.4 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

12:50 AM

3.3 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.

12:49 AM

3.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

12:49 AM

3.1 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Around off, this is pushed to cover.

12:46 AM

FOUR

2.6 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Third on in the over! Fuller and on off, Pathum Nissanka strokes it down the ground and it races away to the fence in no time.

12:46 AM

2.5 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, kept out.

12:45 AM

FOUR

2.4 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Yet another boundary! This is fuller and on middle, this is timed down the ground and into the long on fence.

12:44 AM

2.3 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.

12:43 AM

FOUR

2.2 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Clipped away! This is a poor start for Little! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.

12:43 AM

wide

2.2 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 1 run, Yet another wide! Well outside off, left alone. Wided.

12:42 AM

2.1 Joshua Little to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Shorter and outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne looks to pull, this goes off the underedge on the leg side for one.

12:42 AM

1.6 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Around off, this is pushed to covers.

12:41 AM

1.5 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, kept out.

12:41 AM

1.4 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On middle, blocked.

12:40 AM

1.3 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:39 AM

1.2 Mark Adair to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.

12:38 AM

1.1 Mark Adair to Pathum Nissanka, 3 runs, Three more! Runs flowing to begin with! On off, this is pushed through coves for three.

12:36 AM

0.6 Joshua Little to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.

12:36 AM

0.5 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Around off, this is pushed towards cover.

12:35 AM

0.4 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On middle, this one swings back in, it is worked to mid-wicket.

12:34 AM

FOUR

0.3 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Timed brilliantly! Fuller and on middle, this is timed through mid on for a boundary.

12:34 AM

wide

0.3 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 3 runs, More bonus runs! Down the leg side again, the keeper this time dives and gets a glove to it. He saves two for his side.

12:33 AM

0.2 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, no run, On off, kept out.

12:33 AM

0.1 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Good length and on off, blocked.

12:33 AM

wide

0.1 Joshua Little to Pathum Nissanka, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs to begin with! This is the worst possible start for Ireland! Down the leg side, swinging away furhter. The keeper dives but fails to take it. It goes down to the fine leg fence.

12:30 AM

Time for the action to begin! The Irish players make their way out to the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka are the openers for Lanka. Joshua Little to begin.

12:15 AM

Ireland (PLAYNG XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

12:08 AM

Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

12:06 AM

Dasun Shanaka says they wanted to bowl first too. Adds it has been a really good start and they want to continue the momentum. States they want to play some good cricket and informs they are playing the same team.

12:06 AM

Andy Balbirnie says bowling first is an advantage and they want to bowl. States every game is a pressure one and they want to play their best cricket. Informs Barry McCarthy comes in for Benjamin White!

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 15 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
