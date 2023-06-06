Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs WI 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

63/0 (8.2 Ovs)
Johnson Charles 34*(22) 6x4, 1x6
Brandon King 25*(28) 3x4, 1x6
Zahoor Khan 0.2 - 0 - 2 - 0
Aayan Khan 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
63/0 (8.2 Ovs)
Johnson Charles 34*(22) 6x4, 1x6
Brandon King 25*(28) 3x4, 1x6
Zahoor Khan 0.2 - 0 - 2 - 0
Aayan Khan 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
06:35 PM
8.1 Zahoor Khan to Brandon King, wide, 1 run, Wide!
06:35 PM
Change.
06:34 PM
7.6 Aayan Khan to Johnson Charles, no run, Dot to end! A flatter delivery on middle. Charles knocks it to short mid-wicket.
06:34 PM
7.5 Aayan Khan to Johnson Charles, no run, Nicely bowled, drifts into middle and Charles fends it off the front foot.
06:33 PM
7.4 Aayan Khan to Brandon King, 1 run, Just a single! Good bowling, fires it quicker on off. King drives it to long off for a single.
06:33 PM
7.3 Aayan Khan to Brandon King, no run, Goes fuller and quicker on off. King drives it to Khan.
06:32 PM
7.2 Aayan Khan to Brandon King, no run, Shortish and quicker on off. King blocks it off the back foot.
06:32 PM
7.1 Aayan Khan to Brandon King, no run, Slower through the air, on off. King defends it towards the off side.
06:31 PM
6.6 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, no run, Shortish and outside off. Charles tries to cut it but gets an inside edge onto the turf.
06:30 PM
6.5 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Another full toss and easy pickings for Charles! A full toss on off. Charles drives it down the ground for a boundary.
06:30 PM
6.5 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A slower length delivery and down the leg side. Charles tries to clip it but misses.
06:29 PM
6.4 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! This is not looking good for UAE! Poor bowling too, it is a full toss on off. Charles heaves it to deep mud-wicket for a boundary.
06:28 PM
6.3 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, SIX, SIX! This time he hits it cleanly! Naseer bowls it short again, on off. Charles is waiting for it and slams it over deep square leg for a maximum.
06:27 PM
6.2 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Good delivery but it is a boundary for Charles! Short and on middle and leg. Charles tries to pull it but gets a top edge that goes over the keeper's head for a boundary.
06:27 PM
6.1 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, 1 run, Back of a length, around off. King tries to drive but gets it on the inside half of his blade to deep square leg for a single.
06:26 PM
5.6 Aayan Khan to Johnson Charles, no run, Slowers his pace, on middle. Charles tucks it to short mid-wicket.
06:25 PM
5.5 Aayan Khan to Brandon King, 1 run, Tosses it up on off. King skips down the track and drives it off the inside half of his blade to mid on for a single.
06:25 PM
5.4 Aayan Khan to Johnson Charles, 1 run, Tosses it up, on middle. Charles clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
06:25 PM
5.3 Aayan Khan to Brandon King, 1 run, Touch shorter and on off. King punches it to long off for a single.
06:25 PM
5.2 Aayan Khan to Johnson Charles, 1 run, Angles it on middle and Charles works it to the mid on region where the fielder misfields and a single is taken.
06:23 PM
5.1 Aayan Khan to Johnson Charles, no run, Shortish and on off. Charles punches it back to the bowler.
06:21 PM
4.6 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Short and outside off this time. King cuts it to the point fielder.
06:21 PM
4.5 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, On the shorter side, angling into off. King nudges it to mid-wicket.
06:20 PM
4.4 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, leg byes, 1 run, Back of a length, angling into leg. Charles tries to whip it away but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
06:20 PM
4.3 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, no run, Back of a length, on off. Charles works it to mid-wicket.
06:19 PM
4.2 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! These two are just dealing in boundaries! Shortish and outside off. Charles punches it past the point fielder for a boundary.
06:19 PM
4.1 Ali Naseer to Johnson Charles, no run, On a length, on off. Charles defends it to mid on this time.
06:17 PM
3.6 Sanchit Sharma to Brandon King, 2 runs, Full again and outside off. King drives it to deep backward point for a couple.
06:16 PM
3.5 Sanchit Sharma to Brandon King, SIX, SIX! Wow! What a shot! Overpitched delivery and outside off. King plays a lovely lofted drive over long off for a maximum. Sheer timing.
06:16 PM
3.4 Sanchit Sharma to Brandon King, no run, On a length and around off. King slaps it off the bottom of his blade to mid off.
06:15 PM
3.3 Sanchit Sharma to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! This is poor bowling! UAE bowlers need to pull their length back here. Sharma bowls a full delivery again, on middle and King flicks it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
06:15 PM
3.2 Sanchit Sharma to Brandon King, no run, Goes fuller and on off. King drives it to the extra cover fielder.
06:15 PM
3.1 Sanchit Sharma to Brandon King, no run, On a length and angling into middle. King tucks it to short fine leg.
06:12 PM
2.6 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, leg byes, 1 run, Angles it on the pads this time. A length delivery and King misses his flick shot. The ball rolls towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
06:12 PM
2.5 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Serves it on a length, angles it on off and King fends it nicely.
06:11 PM
2.4 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Pulls his length back on middle and leg. King tries to pull it but gets hit on the body.
06:10 PM
2.3 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Another boundary, Windies openers are dealing in boundaries here! A fullish delivery again and outside off. King with a well-balanced drive through covers again for a boundary.
06:10 PM
2.2 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, On a length, angling into off. King pushes it to the mid on fielder.
06:10 PM
2.1 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Shortish and on off. King punches it to the mid off fielder.
06:07 PM
1.6 Sanchit Sharma to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Beautifully played! Sharma continues to dish out full-length deliveries, around off. Charles is ready for it and drives it nicely in the gap for a boundary.
06:07 PM
1.5 Sanchit Sharma to Johnson Charles, no run, On a good length and outside off. Charles leaves it alone.
06:06 PM
1.4 Sanchit Sharma to Johnson Charles, no run, AgainÂ a full delivery, around off. Charles with a drive again but straight to the cover fielder.
06:06 PM
1.3 Sanchit Sharma to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! A misfield and it will be the first boundary for Charles! Overpitched and around off. Charles leans forward and creams it to covers. The fielder there misfields and it goes away towards the fence.
06:05 PM
1.2 Sanchit Sharma to Johnson Charles, 2 runs, Drifts on the pads this time, a full delivery again and Charles clips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
06:05 PM
1.1 Sanchit Sharma to Johnson Charles, no run, Starts off with a full delivery on off. Charles drives it to the cover fielder.
06:03 PM
Sanchit SharmaÂ will operateÂ from the other end.
06:03 PM
0.6 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Dot to end the over! On a length, on middle. King works it to mid-wicket.
06:02 PM
0.5 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Bowls it full again on off. King drives it back to the bowler firmly.
06:01 PM
0.4 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! King is underway with a lovely drive! Overpitched delivery on off. King leans forward and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
06:01 PM
0.3 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Goes full and on middle. King tries to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
06:00 PM
0.2 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. King blocks it solidly from his crease.
06:00 PM
0.1 Ali Naseer to Brandon King, no run, Starts off with a short and wide delivery, outside off. King tries to cut it but misses.
05:59 PM
We are all set for the action to start as the two umpires make their way out to the centre. The United Arab EmiratesÂ players stride out to the middle and they are joined by the two West Indies openers. Johnson CharlesÂ and Brandon KingÂ will open the innings for West Indies. Ali NaseerÂ will start with the new ball for United Arab Emirates. Let's play...
05:38 PM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Akeem Jordan, Dominic Drakes.
05:38 PM
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Vriitya Aravind, Lovepreet Bajwa, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan.
COMMENTS