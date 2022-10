LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, Check Latest Melbourne Weather Updates: No Rain In City Despite

LIVE India vs Pakistan Melbourne Weather Updates

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led team will look to start the tournament on high with a win against Pakistan.

They faced defeat against Pakistan when they faced the Babar Azam-led side in the previous T20 World Cup. India also lost a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan’s captain will hope that his team does the same in the World Cup clash.

The weather in Melbourne has been overcast in the last one week with the city experiencing heavy rains as well. However, fans will hope that the rain does not spoil the super clash between India and Pakistan.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

IND vs PAK T20 Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman