LIVE Score Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1: SL Crush IRE By 9 Wickets

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1, LIVE Scorecard Updates: Sri Lanka won their first match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 by nine wickets against Ireland.

Earlier, Sri Lankan bowlers were all over Ireland after taking four wickets inside 10 overs. They then restricted Ireland to just 128 runs.

Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision didn’t go in their favour as they lost four wickets in 10 overs for just 66 runs. Tucker and Stirling tried to fight but only managed to score 34 and 10 runs, respectively.

Sri Lanka are ready to play their first match of the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after playing well in the last two matches of the group stage. They faced a crushing defeat in their first match of the World Cup against Namibia but bounced back in style in the rest of the games to qualify for the next round.

Captain Dasun Shanaka will hope that his players continue the good form of the last two matches. Kusal Mendis has been playing well and will look to score big runs against Ireland. Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga have to play their roles perfectly as well.

On the other hand, Ireland are high on confidence after defeating West Indies in their match in the group stage and will look to do another upset. Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker are in top form.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Squads:

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.