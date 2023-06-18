Advertisement

Live Score-West Indies vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs USA 2 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-West Indies vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs USA 2 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Updated: June 18, 2023 1:36 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-West Indies vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs USA 2 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

WI

60/2 (13.2 Ovs)

Johnson Charles 27*(37) 4x4, 0x6

Shai Hope (C) (W) 26*(21) 3x4, 0x6

Nosthush Kenjige 1.2 - 0 - 7 - 0

Jessy Singh 2 - 0 - 12 - 0

01:37 PM

13.1 Nosthush Kenjige to Shai Hope, 2 runs, 2 runs.

01:36 PM

12.6 Jessy Singh to Johnson Charles, No run.

01:35 PM

12.5 Jessy Singh to Johnson Charles, No run.

01:35 PM

12.4 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers.

01:34 PM

FOUR

12.3 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely! He is one of the best at playing this shot! Fuller and on off, this is creamed through covers for a boundary.

01:34 PM

12.2 Jessy Singh to Johnson Charles, 1 run, A single as this is pushed through covers.

01:34 PM

12.1 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.

01:32 PM

11.6 Nosthush Kenjige to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, kept out.

01:32 PM

11.5 Nosthush Kenjige to Shai Hope, 1 run, This is pushed down to long off for one more.

01:31 PM

11.4 Nosthush Kenjige to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.

01:31 PM

11.3 Nosthush Kenjige to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, defended.

01:30 PM

11.2 Nosthush Kenjige to Shai Hope, 1 run, Around off, this is pushed down to long off for one.

01:30 PM

11.1 Nosthush Kenjige to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.

01:28 PM

10.6 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, 2 runs, Two more! On middle, this is worked through square leg for two.

01:28 PM

10.5 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, no run, On off, defended.

01:27 PM

10.4 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, no run, Good length and on off, kept out.

01:26 PM

10.3 Jessy Singh to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.

01:26 PM

10.2 Jessy Singh to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, kept out.

01:26 PM

10.1 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, 1 run, On off, this is guided through point for one.

01:26 PM

wide

10.1 Jessy Singh to Shai Hope, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone.

01:23 PM

9.6 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:23 PM

FOUR

9.5 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.

01:22 PM

9.4 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, Shorter and on middle, Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.

01:21 PM

9.3 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:21 PM

FOUR

9.2 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Chops it over! Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to cut, this hits the underedge, bounces and then goes over the first slip fielder and into the fence.

01:21 PM

9.1 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.

01:19 PM

8.6 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, 1 run, Around off, this is defended.

01:18 PM

8.5 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, On off, kept out.

01:18 PM

8.4 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:18 PM

8.3 Saurabh Netravalkar to Shai Hope, leg byes, 1 run, On the pads, that comes back in a long way. Shai Hope looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A run taken. Leg bye.

01:15 PM

FOUR

8.2 Saurabh Netravalkar to Shai Hope, FOUR, FOUR! Just clears mid on! Fuller and on middle, Shai Hope looks to go over mid on. His one hand comes off the handle, he still clears the fielder. Boundary!

01:15 PM

8.1 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.

01:13 PM

7.6 Kyle Phillip to Shai Hope, no run, Around off, blocked.

01:13 PM

7.5 Kyle Phillip to Shai Hope, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:12 PM

7.4 Kyle Phillip to Shai Hope, no run, Good length and on middle, kept out.

01:11 PM

wide

7.4 Kyle Phillip to Shai Hope, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another wayward ball! Goes full again but down the leg side. Wided.

01:11 PM

wide

7.4 Kyle Phillip to Shai Hope, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.

01:10 PM

7.3 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, 1 run, DROPPED! That was not the easiest of catches but should have been taken! That could have been the third wicket. Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to pull, he tries to drag it from outside off, it goes off the top edge over first slip. Steven Taylor runs back and looks to take it but it lobs out, he tries to take it on the second attempt but fails to do so. A run taken. That could prove costly.

01:10 PM

7.2 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:09 PM

7.1 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, Around off, blocked.

01:08 PM

6.6 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one. A good over for the Windies. Much-needed.

01:07 PM

6.5 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, Good length and on middle, kept out.

01:06 PM

6.4 Saurabh Netravalkar to Shai Hope, 3 runs, Good punch! Three taken! Shorter and on off, Shai pushes it through covers and takes three.

01:05 PM

6.3 Saurabh Netravalkar to Shai Hope, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

01:05 PM

FOUR

6.2 Saurabh Netravalkar to Shai Hope, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! That is a top shot! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over mid off and it goes to the fence. That is good intent from Shai Hope!

01:04 PM

6.1 Saurabh Netravalkar to Shai Hope, no run, BEATEN! That is another good nut! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Shai Hope looks to push at it but is beaten.

01:03 PM

5.6 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses. Loose shot actually, that was one which should have been hit on the off side.

01:02 PM

5.5 Kyle Phillip to Shai Hope, 1 run, Hope is off the mark! On middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.

01:01 PM

out

5.4 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, out, OUT! TIMBER! The middle pole goes for a walk! Beaten for pace there is Kyle Mayers! USA have two and the Windies are in trouble here! This lands on off, it jags back in and also skids through. Kyle Mayers looks to defend but is late in getting his bat down and this hits the middle pole. Top start for the Windies.

12:59 AM

5.3 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, 1 run, On middle, this is pushed towards cover for one.

12:59 AM

5.2 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.

12:59 AM

5.1 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:57 AM

4.6 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, Another loud shout but not given! That looked close too! This one swings back in from around middle, Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. That looked really close.

12:56 AM

4.5 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, 2 runs, Two! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.

12:56 AM

4.4 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, blocked.

12:55 AM

4.3 Saurabh Netravalkar to Kyle Mayers, byes, 1 run, Outside off, this one shapes away further after going past the batter. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly. A bye taken.

12:54 AM

4.2 Saurabh Netravalkar to Kyle Mayers, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:54 AM

4.1 Saurabh Netravalkar to Kyle Mayers, no run, Shorter and outside off, Mayers slashes but misses.

12:52 AM

3.6 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, Outside off, angling away. Johnson Charles looks to push at it but is beaten.

12:52 AM

3.5 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:51 AM

FOUR

3.4 Kyle Phillip to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! Cut away! Shorter and outside off, this is slammed through covers and this one races away to the fence.

12:50 AM

3.3 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, A single as this is pushed towards cover.

12:49 AM

3.2 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, Around off, defended.

12:49 AM

3.1 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:49 AM

FOUR

2.6 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, FOUR, FOUR! THUMPED! Fuller and on off, this is slammed down the ground and into the fence.

12:47 AM

2.5 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, On the stumps, kept out.

12:47 AM

2.4 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:46 AM

2.3 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

12:45 AM

2.2 Saurabh Netravalkar to Johnson Charles, no run, Around off, this is guided to point.

12:45 AM

out

2.1 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, out, OUT! TAKEN! That is a soft dismissal and this is the perfect start for the USA. Two maidens and now a wicket to begin the third. A duck for King. On the pads, this one holds in the surface. King looks to flick but does so uppishly and to square leg where it is taken by Gajanand Singh!

12:43 AM

1.6 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, On middle, blocked. Two maidens in a row.

12:42 AM

1.5 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, On off, blocked.

12:42 AM

1.4 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, Goes fuller now and on off,Mayers pushes it but to cover.

12:41 AM

The physio is out to have a look, the mandatory concussion check will take place. Mayers seems fine.

12:40 AM

1.3 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, BANG! Right on the helmet! That was nasty! A quick bumper, brilliantly directed. Kyle Mayers fails to move out of the way and gets hit right on the head. He is down on the ground but now back up.

12:40 AM

1.2 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:40 AM

1.1 Kyle Phillip to Kyle Mayers, no run, On middle, this is pushed to cover.

12:38 AM

0.6 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, no run, A maiden to begin with! On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.

12:37 AM

0.5 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, no run, On middle, defended.

12:36 AM

0.4 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, no run, Around off, this is pushed towards cover.

12:36 AM

0.3 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, no run, Three dots in a row! This time he gets it to shape back in from around off, Brandon King blocks it well.

12:35 AM

0.2 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, no run, Good length and on off, kept out.

12:35 AM

0.1 Saurabh Netravalkar to Brandon King, no run, Good start! On a length and around off, this is pushed to covers.

12:32 AM

Done and dusted with the National Anthems and it is time for the game to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King are the openers for West Indies. Saurabh Netravalkar to begin. Here we go...

12:27 AM

Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out for their respective National Anthems!

12:11 AM

West Indies (PLAYING XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK/C), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

12:11 AM

USA (PLAYING XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (WK/C), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar.

