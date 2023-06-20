Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 5 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

30/0 (7.5 Ovs)
Max O'Dowd 18*(24) 3x4, 0x6
Vikramjit Singh 8*(23) 1x4, 0x6
Blessing Muzarabani 3.5 - 0 - 21 - 0
Richard Ngarava 4 - 2 - 7 - 0
01:03 PM
7.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, 2 runs, 2 runs.
01:02 PM
7.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this towards cover-pint for no run.
01:02 PM
7.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Good length delivery around the waist, Vikramjit SinghÂ defends this back towards the bowler.
01:01 PM
7.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length around middle, Vikramjit SinghÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
01:00 PM
6.6 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Fuller one in middle, Max O'DowdÂ drives this towards mid on for no run.
01:00 PM
6.5 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Fuller one on off, Max O'DowdÂ defends this right under his eyeliner for no run.
12:59 AM
6.4 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Back of a length on off, Max O'DowdÂ hops onto his toes and punches this towards point for no run.
12:58 AM
6.3 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Back of a length outside off, Max O'DowdÂ taps this towards gully for no run.
12:58 AM
6.2 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Full and wide outside off, Max O'DowdÂ pushes this towards point for no run.
12:57 AM
6.1 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Back of a length around the waist, Max O'DowdÂ looks to run this down to fine leg but gets a blow on his elbow.
12:56 AM
5.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Finishes the over with a crunching boundary. Full and wide outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ gets low and cuts this wide of the fielder a point for a boundary.
12:56 AM
5.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length around the pads, Vikramjit SinghÂ tucks this towards short mid-wicket for no run.
12:55 AM
5.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, Good length delivery angling in towards the batter, Max O'DowdÂ guides this to third man for a single.
12:54 AM
5.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, 1 run, Fuller one around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ smashes this towards mid on and takes a single.
12:54 AM
5.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Fuller one on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this in front of square on the off side for no run.
12:53 AM
5.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, wide, 1 run, Wide! On a length around leg, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to flick but misses out.
12:52 AM
5.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length around middle, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this back towards the bowler for no run.
12:51 AM
4.6 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Fuller one in middle, Max O'DowdÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
12:51 AM
4.5 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Short-pitched delivery just wide of stumps, Max O'DowdÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
12:50 AM
4.4 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, On a length outside off, Max O'DowdÂ punches this towards the fielder at cover-point but a misfield allows a couple.
12:49 AM
4.3 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this in front of the fielder at mid off for a single.
12:49 AM
4.2 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Fuller one drifting down leg, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to flick but misses out as the ball clips his pads.
12:48 AM
4.1 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Good length delivery on pads, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this straight towards the fielder at short mid-wicket for no run.
12:47 AM
3.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, no run, On a length outside off, Max O'DowdÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
12:47 AM
3.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, FOUR, FOUR! That's a beauty by Max O'Dowd. Fuller one outside off, Max O'DowdÂ drives this through the cover region for yet another boundary.
12:46 AM
3.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, FOUR, FOUR! A really poor follow-up delivery as Max O'DowdÂ pounces on the opportunity to score.Â Short and wide outside off, Max O'DowdÂ punches this standing tall through cover for a boundary.
12:46 AM
3.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, no run, Stunning bowling as he lands one in the line of stumps and it bounces just above the off of Max O'Dowd.Â Â
12:45 AM
3.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, 1 run, On a length around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this in front of mid off and takes a single.
12:44 AM
3.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Back of a length in the line of stumps, Vikramjit SinghÂ defends this off the back foot.
12:44 AM
3.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, wide, 1 run, Wide! Fuller one way too wide of off, Vikramjit SinghÂ lets this go.
12:43 AM
2.6 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Fuller one on off, Max O'DowdÂ pushes this to the off side for no run.
12:42 AM
2.5 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, On a length just outside off, nipping a fraction away from the batter, Max O'DowdÂ looks to block this out but gets beaten.
12:42 AM
2.4 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Fuller delivery around off, Max O'DowdÂ block this out towards the on side for no run.
12:41 AM
2.3 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, Back of a length around off, Max O'DowdÂ defends this towards point for no run.
12:40 AM
2.2 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely timing behind this for a boundary. Short and wide just outside off, Max O'DowdÂ positions himself early and punches this wide of the fielder at point for a boundary.
12:40 AM
2.1 Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, no run, On a length angling away from the batter, Max O'DowdÂ looks to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.
12:38 AM
1.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to cut but misses out.
12:38 AM
1.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Good length delivery in middle, Vikramjit SinghÂ drills this straight towards the fielder at mid on for no run.
12:37 AM
1.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes this towards the off side for no run.
12:37 AM
1.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, On a length around off, Max O'DowdÂ guides this towards third man for a single this time.
12:37 AM
1.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, Short and wide of off, Max O'DowdÂ cuts this wide of the third man fielder for a couple.
12:36 AM
1.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, leg byes, 2 runs, Leg bye. Fuller one sliding down leg, Max O'DowdÂ looks to flick this but misses out as the ball clips his pads and allows them a couple towards fine leg.
12:35 AM
Blessing MuzarabaniÂ will bowl from the other end.
12:35 AM
0.6 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length in the line of stumps, Vikramjit SinghÂ defends this off the front foot to end the first over.
12:34 AM
0.5 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Fingers rolled over the length delivery outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to cut but gets a bit early and misses out.
12:33 AM
0.4 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Fuller one on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ finally gets some bat on this as he defends this towards short cover.
12:32 AM
0.3 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to block but gets beaten by the away movement on this one.
12:32 AM
0.2 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, Back of a length outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ decides to leave this.
12:31 AM
0.1 Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, no run, On a length outside off, swinging away from the left-hander, Vikramjit SinghÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
12:31 AM
We are ready to start as weÂ are done with the pre-match formalities. Max O'DowdÂ and Vikramjit SinghÂ are the two openers for theÂ Netherlands. Richard NgaravaÂ will bowl the first over for Zimbabwe.
12:22 AM
The match officials are out in the middle followed by the players from both sides for their respective National Anthems.
12:11 AM
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floy
12:11 AM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
12:09 AM
Scott EdwardsÂ says they are not too concerned with batting first as the pitch looks like solid to bat on and they will be looking to score big. He also adds that the squad that they have has played a really good brand of cricket and they will be looking to be positive here again. He closes by saying that they match up well against ZimbabweÂ and looking forward to this one.
12:09 AM
Craig Ervine (Skipper of Zimbabwe)Â says they are going to have a bowl first. He adds that they want to start better than the last game where the bowling was a bit off in the startingÂ and would like the bowlers to hit the correct spots early on. HeÂ also adds that they are going unchanged into this game.
