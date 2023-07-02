Advertisement

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs SL Super Sixes - 4 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Updated: July 2, 2023 1:33 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
ZIM

46/3 (12.0 Ovs)

Sean Williams 18*(22) 1x4, 0x6

Sikandar Raza 7*(27) 1x4, 0x6

Wanindu Hasaranga 1 - 0 - 3 - 0

Matheesha Pathirana 1 - 0 - 3 - 0

01:33 PM

11.5 Wanindu Hasaranga to Sikandar Raza, 2 runs, 2 runs.

01:33 PM

11.4 Wanindu Hasaranga to Sikandar Raza, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:33 PM

11.3 Wanindu Hasaranga to Sikandar Raza, no run, Shorter and on middle, Raza looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

01:32 PM

11.2 Wanindu Hasaranga to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, defended.

01:32 PM

11.1 Wanindu Hasaranga to Sean Williams, 1 run, Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.

01:30 PM

10.6 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, no run, Outside off, left alone.

01:29 PM

10.5 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:29 PM

wide

10.5 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A short one but way too short. Left alone.

01:28 PM

10.4 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, no run, Short and outside off, left alone.

01:28 PM

10.3 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On middle, defended again.

01:27 PM

10.2 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, blocked.

01:25 PM

10.1 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, no run, A loud appeal but turned down! It is reviewed. Seems too high and to be missing leg. NOT OUT! It is clipping the leg pole. Not a bad review in the end. It remains umpire's call. On the pads, Sikandar Raza looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.

01:24 PM

wide

10.1 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another one down the leg side. Not played at. Good take by the keeper as he dives to do so.

01:23 PM

wide

10.1 Matheesha Pathirana to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.

01:21 PM

9.6 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, A single as this is pushed down to long off.

01:21 PM

9.5 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, kept out.

01:21 PM

9.4 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, Off the splice! Flatter and on middle, Raza looks to defend, this goes offf the splice on the off side.

01:20 PM

9.3 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, Not sure about that appeal! This is outside off, Raza looks to sweep, he misses, it hits the pad and goes to the keeper.

01:20 PM

9.2 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, this is defended.

01:20 PM

9.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, 1 run, Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.

01:18 PM

8.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:18 PM

8.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, defended.

01:17 PM

8.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, 1 run, DROPPED! That was a dolly and it is a chance for the man in-form, Sean Williams! How costly will this prove? On the pads, this is whipped but straight towards fine leg. Matheesha Pathirana who is playing his first game in the qualifiers. Spills it. A single in the end.

01:16 PM

8.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On middle, defended.

01:15 PM

8.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On off, kept out.

01:15 PM

8.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, 2 runs, Two! On middle, this is worked through square leg for a boundary.

01:14 PM

7.6 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, Around off, defended well.

01:13 PM

7.5 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, this is pushed to cover.

01:13 PM

7.4 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:12 PM

7.3 Maheesh Theekshana to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, kept out.

01:12 PM

7.2 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, 1 run, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.

01:12 PM

7.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, no run, Around off, kept out.

01:11 PM

6.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, no run, On off, this is pushed to mid off.

01:10 PM

6.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, no run, Outside off, left alone.

01:09 PM

6.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, no run, Outside off, fuller again, not played at.

01:08 PM

FOUR

6.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, FOUR, FOUR! That is a lovely stroke to get off the mark! A half volley outside off, Sikandar Raza drives it through covers and this one races away to the fence.

01:08 PM

6.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, no run, A yorker outside off, Sikandar Raza fails to jam it out.

01:06 PM

out

6.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Craig Ervine, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Number 3 goes! This is the big wicket of Craig Ervine! Dilshan Madushanka is breathing fire out there. Length and around off, this one moves away late. Craig Ervine looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge and Kusal Mendis takes a good catch diving forward.

01:05 PM

5.6 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, 2 runs, On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two. Good running. Another good over for Zimbabwe.

01:04 PM

5.5 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:04 PM

FOUR

5.4 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, FOUR, FOUR! Off the inside edge and just past the leg pole. A boundary for Zimbabwe though. On middle, this one turns back in. Sean Williams looks to defend, this goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.

01:03 PM

5.3 Maheesh Theekshana to Craig Ervine, 1 run, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.

01:02 PM

5.2 Maheesh Theekshana to Craig Ervine, no run, On off, kept out.

01:02 PM

5.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, 1 run, Half an appeal but turned down! This lands around leg and then spins back in, Sean Williams fails to pick it, it hits the pad and then the bat, rolls down to long off. A single taken.

01:00 PM

4.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Craig Ervine, no run, BEATEN! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Craig Ervine is beaten as he tries to defend.

12:59 AM

4.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, 1 run, On the pads, this is flicked towards fine leg. A single taken.

12:59 AM

4.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, 2 runs, Misfield and two! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards fine leg. The fielder fumbles and it is an easy two.

12:58 AM

4.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On off, Sean Williams pushes it to covers.

12:57 AM

4.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On the stumps, blocked.

12:57 AM

4.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On middle, kept out.

12:55 AM

3.6 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, no run, Around off, this is pushed towards mid on. Sean Williams wants a run but is sent back.

12:55 AM

FOUR

3.5 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Through the leg side this time. Excellent timing again. Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.

12:54 AM

3.4 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, no run, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Craig Ervine looks to defend but is beaten.

12:53 AM

FOUR

3.3 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely timing! Fuller and outside off, this is creamed through covers. Lovely stroke and a welcome boundary.

12:53 AM

3.2 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, no run, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.

12:52 AM

3.1 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, no run, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.

12:51 AM

2.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, 2 runs, Two! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.

12:50 AM

2.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On the stumps, blocked.

12:49 AM

2.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, On off, kept out.

12:49 AM

2.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard but to mid-wicket.

12:48 AM

2.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, no run, BEATEN! Length and on off, this lands and shapes away. Sean Williams is beaten as he tries to defend.

12:47 AM

wide

2.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Down the leg side, Sean Williams looks to flick but misses.

12:45 AM

out

2.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Wesley Madhevere, out, OUT! TAKEN! Two in two overs for Dilshan Madushanka and Zimbabwe in big trouble now! A good short one, a sharp bumper, outside off, Wesley Madhevere looks to pull but this goes off the splice towards mid off. It is taken by the fielder.

12:44 AM

FOUR

1.6 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Clipped away nicely! First boundary of the game! On the pads, this is worked through square leg and it races away to the fence.

12:43 AM

1.5 Dasun Shanaka to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, Outside off, this is played down towards third man for one.

12:42 AM

1.4 Dasun Shanaka to Wesley Madhevere, no run, On off, kept out.

12:42 AM

1.3 Dasun Shanaka to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Outside off, left alone.

12:41 AM

1.2 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, 1 run, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.

12:40 AM

1.1 Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, no run, Good length and on off, defended.

12:39 AM

0.6 Dilshan Madushanka to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Really well bolwed! A yorker to end, it comes back in late, Wesley Madhevere jams it out. Excellent first over by Dilshan Madushanka!

12:37 AM

out

0.5 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, out, OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder! Sri Lanka strikes in the first over. Joylord Gumbie falls. Good catch that. This is on middle, it tails back in, Joylord Gumbie flicks but does so uppishly and straight to mid-wicket. Pathum Nissanka takes it nicely.

12:36 AM

0.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid off.

12:36 AM

wide

0.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another wide as this too is bowled down the leg side.

12:35 AM

wide

0.4 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, wide, 1 run, WIDE! First run for Zimbabwe! Down the leg side. Wided.

12:35 AM

0.3 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, no run, A short one and on the body, evaded.

12:34 AM

0.2 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Good length again and on middle, this is kept out nicely.

12:33 AM

0.1 Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Good length and on off, defended.

12:32 AM

Time for the action to begin! The Zimbabwe openers, Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie make their way out to the middle. Dilshan Madushanka to begin. Here we go...

12:12 AM

ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

12:11 AM

SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

