LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: SRH Squad Latest Updates

Kochi: LIVE IPL 2023 Auction Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad Latest Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad would come to the auction with the biggest purse in the mini-auction. They’ll have an amount of 42.25 Cr and will try to dictate the auction scene. They released some huge names like Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, and Romario Shepherd from the team and would like to include some match winners with them in the mini-auction. SRH would also be looking for a captaincy figure for their team.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RETAINED PLAYERS

Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RELEASED PLAYERS

Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4