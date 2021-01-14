Live Streaming India vs Australia 4th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Test Series

LIVE CRICKET STREAMING IND vs AUS 4th Test

A battered and bruised India will take on Australia in the series decider despite not being sure of their best playing eleven, hours before the fourth Test begins at the bouncy wicket at The Gabba. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to get fit from his abdominal strain while batsman Hanuma Vihari, who saw India through to a draw in the third Test, is unlikely to play due to hamstring injury. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Mayank Agarwal too have injury worries. The series is locked 1-1. Australia won the first Test at the Adelaide Oval while India won the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia, on the other hand, have worries only in the opening slot where they will feature the third opening combination of the series. Will Pucovski is out and Marcus Harris will open with David Warner. The rest of the playing eleven remains the same. There has been very little time for a turnaround between the third and the fourth Tests, just a three-day gap. Both the bowling sides were put under the pump in the third Test in Sydney. While the Indian bowlers bowled on all of the first four days, the Aussies were made to bowl 131 overs on the final two days. Despite that, the hosts still seem to be far more sure about their line-up than India whose biggest concern is the lower middle-order batting and the bowling attack.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will take place on Friday, January 15.

Where is India vs Australia 4th Test match being played?

India vs Australia 4th Test match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time does India vs Australia 4th Test match start?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will start at 5.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia 4th Test match?

India vs Australia 4th Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports network TV in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

India vs Australia 4th Test match will live streaming will be available on Sonyliv app and Jio TV in India.

What are the probable XIs of the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal or Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Australia Confirmed XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, James Pattinson.