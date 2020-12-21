Live Streaming New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Streaming Live Cricket Match

With convincing victories in the first two T20I, New Zealand will be looking to complete the clean sweep versus Pakistan with a win in the final T20I in Napier on Tuesday. New Zealand completed back-to-back T20I series wins after Sunday’s victory in Hamilton and seem to be shaping up well for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year. With the return of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the Kiwis have a problem of plenty in their bowling attack with the debutant Jacob Duffy, who won the Player of the Match in the first game, having to miss out.

The visitors, on the other hand, batted first in both games but failed to set totals high enough to restrict the strong batting group the Kiwis have. They might look to rejig their batting line-up a bit. The senior middle-order batsman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, might get a game while Hussain Talat or Ifthikar Ahmed could also come into contention.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, December 22.

Where is New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match being played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.

What time does New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11.00 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will live streaming will be available on Fancode in India.

What are the probable XIs of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique/Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

NZ vs PAK SQUADS –

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain.