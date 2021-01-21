Live Match Streaming Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will start from January 21 after being rescheduled due to visa issues. The series was to start from January 18 but Afghanistan Cricket Board failed to secure visas for its players on time with plans of instead hosting the matches in Oman floated. However, as per reports, Ireland weren’t too keen on playing in Oman before ACB managed to get the visas. ”We were pleased to accommodate the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s request for a slight extension of the tour understanding that the delayed arrival time of the Afghan side, combined with their quarantine requirements meant that the previous schedule could not be achieved,” Richard Holdsworth, High performance director for Cricket Ireland, said.

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will take place on Thursday, January 21.

What are the timings of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI match will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Where is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI being played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match will not be be available on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be live streamed on FanCode in India.

What are the full squads for Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI?

Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Asghar Afghan (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmat Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum, Shane Getkate

What is the full schedule for Afghanistan vs Ireland ODIs?

January 21: 1st ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (11:30 AM IST)

January 24: 2nd ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (11:30 AM IST)

January 26: 3rd ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (11:30 AM IST)