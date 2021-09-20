Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Live Match Streaming

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, September 20, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far and lie at opposite ends of the points table. RCB have won five of their opening seven games and are placed third in the points table, with CSK ahead of them on net run-rate. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, sit in seventh place in the points table, with just two wins from seven games.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will start on Monday, September 20.

What are the timings of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM.

Where is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021 match being played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.