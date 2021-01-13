Live Match Streaming Sri Lanka vs England 2021 1st Test

England and Sri Lanka will play a two-match Test series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship starting Thursday (January 14). England have returned to Sri Lanka nearly a year after they were forced to abandon the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the matches will be played at the same venue – Galle International Stadium in front of empty stands as part of preventive measures against the deadly virus. Sri Lanka will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne and will hope to bounce back after being outclassed by South Africa 0-2 in a two-match Test series.

When is Sri Lanka vs England 2021 1st Test starting?

The Sri Lanka vs England 2021, 1st Test match will get underway from January 14, Thursday.

What are the timings of Sri Lanka vs England 2021, 1st Test?

The Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs England 2021, 1st Test being played?

The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at Galle International Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs England Tests?

The Sri Lanka vs England Test matches will be broadcast on Sony Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sri Lanka vs England Test Series?

The Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the full squads for the Test series?

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep,Ramesh Mendis

England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood