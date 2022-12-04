Doha: Senegal are seeking only their second quarterfinal appearance when they take on tournament favourites England in a round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday night. The England vs Senegal match can be seen live in India from 12:30 AM IST (Monday).

England started on an emphatic note crushing Iran 6-2 before paying the penalty for being too defensive in a goalless draw against USA. Gareth Southgate’s side came back strongly with a perfect display of defence and attack in their 3-0 win over Wales.

On the other hand, Senegal, in the absence of Sadio Mane, have to credit themselves for their ride so far. Although Aliou Cisse’s side lost to Netherlands in their opener, the African side made rapid strides beating hosts Qatar and on-paper favourites Ecuador to set the England date.

England will be happy that James Maddison is back in full training after missing the first two games while Harry Kane has recovered from an ankle problem sustained against Iran. For Senegal, Cisse will be without Idrissa Gana Gueye and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

While Gana Gueye was cautioned twice during the group games, Kouyate was carried off on a stretcher against Netherlands after hurting his ankle.

Head-To-Head

England and Senegal have never met before.

Possible starting XIs

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount; Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Pathe Ciss, Pape Gueye; Pape Matar Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr; Boulaye Dia.

When Is England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match?

The England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday from 12:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match In India?

The England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match?

Live streaming of England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be on JIOCinema.