New Delhi: Brazil would like to finish on top of Group G going into the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on a spirited Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium on Friday night. Brazil have already sealed their place in the final 16 after two wins in as many matches so far.

The Selecao will finish on top of the group if they draw or win. However, in case Brazil lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, the top spot will be decided by goal difference. Cameroon, on the other hand, lost to Switzerland and drew with Serbia to be third with one point.

Cameroon need to beat Brazil to still have a chance to progress. Meanwhile, Switzerland will take on Serbia in the final group match with an aim to win and join Brazil in the next round. The Swiss are second with three points from two games and a win on Friday night will be enough for them.

Switzerland will have to pack their bags if they are beaten by Serbia. If Switzerland win and Brazil lose, then the goal difference will come into play to decide top spot in the group. If Switzerland draw they would be through if Brazil win or draw.

But if Cameroon beat Brazil and the Swiss take a point, then second place will be decided by goal difference. Meanewhile, Serbia need a win to have a chance to stay in the tournament. Brazil will be missing Neymar due to injury against Cameroon.

When Is Brazil vs Cameroon and Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

Brazil will take on Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium while Serbia face Switzerland at Stadium 974. Both matches start at 12:30 AM IST (Saturday).

Where To Watch Brazil vs Cameroon and Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

The Brazil vs Cameroon and Serbia vs Switzerland matches will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Brazil vs Cameroon and Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

Live streaming of Brazil vs Cameroon and Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be on JIOCinema.