New Delhi: Ghana will recall 2010 World Cup memories when they take on Uruguay in a crucial Group H encounter in the ongoing Qatar showpiece on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

It was 12 years ago in South Africa, when a deliberate Luis Suarez handball on the goal-line denied Ghana a place in the semifinals. However, Ghana failed to utilise the penalty as Asamoah Gyan hit the top post.

But the scenario is different on Friday. Ghana are sitting second in the group with three points from two games and just need a win against Uruguay to advance into the round of 16. Surely, Otto Addo’s side will be eyeing to take revenge in Qatar.

Ghana can progress even with a draw but in that case already-qualified Portugal need to beat Korea Republic. In case Korea Republic win, then second place would be decided by goal difference between them and Ghana.

Portugal are already through to the next round after winning both their opening encounters against Ghana and Uruguay. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side would secure the top spot f they draw or win against Korea Republic.

Uruguay’s only chance of qualifying to the next round is by winninh against Ghana and hope Korea Republic don’t win against Portugal.

When Is Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

The Portugal vs Korea Republic match will be played at Education City Stadium while Ghana take on Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium. Both matches start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

The Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay matches will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where To Live Streaming Of Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

Live streaming of Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be on JIOCinema.