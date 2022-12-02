<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Ghana will recall 2010 World Cup memories when they take on Uruguay in a crucial Group H encounter in the ongoing Qatar showpiece on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>It was 12 years ago in South Africa, when a deliberate Luis Suarez handball on the goal-line denied Ghana a place in the semifinals. However, Ghana failed to utilise the penalty as Asamoah Gyan hit the top post. <p></p> <p></p>But the scenario is different on Friday. Ghana are sitting second in the group with three points from two games and just need a win against Uruguay to advance into the round of 16. Surely, Otto Addo's side will be eyeing to take revenge in Qatar. <p></p> <p></p>Ghana can progress even with a draw but in that case already-qualified Portugal need to beat Korea Republic. In case Korea Republic win, then second place would be decided by goal difference between them and Ghana. <p></p> <p></p>Portugal are already through to the next round after winning both their opening encounters against Ghana and Uruguay. Cristiano Ronaldo's side would secure the top spot f they draw or win against Korea Republic. <p></p> <p></p>Uruguay's only chance of qualifying to the next round is by winninh against Ghana and hope Korea Republic don't win against Portugal. <p></p> <p></p><strong>When Is Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Portugal vs Korea Republic match will be played at Education City Stadium while Ghana take on Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium. Both matches start at 8:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Watch Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay matches will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Live Streaming Of Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Live streaming of Portugal vs Korea Republic and Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be on JIOCinema.